Commercial floor and textile expert, milliCare was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500 places milliCare as 206 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

“We are excited to be recognized as one of the top franchises of 2017,” says Chris Cusick, milliCare Director of Business Development. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible franchisees. We are proud of the evolution of the milliCare brand over the past twenty years and we, along with our franchise partners, remain focused on servicing our client base.”

“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

“In order to reflect the evolving business world at large, we at Entrepreneur continue to evolve our annual ranking, too,” says Ryan Shea, president of Entrepreneur “We’ve developed new ways to measure and analyze our collected data as new critical data points come into play. We take into account pertinent factors such as social media presence and financing availability, which have become increasingly important in today’s economy. The result is a more complete and relevant Franchise 500 that can serve as a valuable resource for our readers.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. milliCare’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view milliCare in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About milliCare:

milliCare provides environmentally innovative floor and textile Care Plans for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, hospitals, airports, hotels and other commercial buildings. Serving as a strategic partner, milliCare offers facility managers the services and knowledge they need to implement long- term Care Plans that increase operational efficiencies and prolong the life cycles of their investments. milliCare’s unique 360° Care Plan makes maintenance simple and efficient; this annual service plan addresses each surface’s unique needs and sets in place a specified cleaning schedule. The company’s global Network of franchisees is equipped with the expertise necessary to build customized floor and textile maintenance programs for local, regional, national and international accounts. For more information, please visit http://www.milliCare.com.

