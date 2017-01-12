Push to Walk Celebrates Ten Years of Dedicated Service

We are committed to improving services for our current clients and we are determined on reaching and serving even more people who need us over the next ten years and beyond.

Sunday, January 15, 2017 marks ten years since Push to Walk opened its doors to the paralysis community. When Darren Templeton sustained a spinal cord injury, he completed traditional therapy, but wanted to continue to work on making progress. Local gyms rarely offer the accessibility necessary for an individual who uses a wheelchair to have unassisted access to all equipment. The only place the Templeton family found that provided one-on-one personal training for specialized populations was on the West coast. Determined to develop a place on the East coast, they opened Push to Walk in 2007.

In the nonprofit’s ten years, it has called three separate locations home. Outgrowing its first space in Bloomingdale after only eighteen months, it spent the better half of the last decade in Riverdale, New Jersey. Push to Walk began serving the spinal cord injury population and has since grown to serve those with multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, cerebral palsy, and other forms of paralysis. Push to Walk moved to Oakland in October 2016 and expects even further growth in this larger, more functional 7,435 square foot gym space.

“Push to Walk has had an amazing journey during its first ten years of service for its clients. While our history is important to us, we have our sights set firmly on the future for Push to Walk. We are committed to improving services for our current clients and we are determined on reaching and serving even more people who need us over the next ten years and beyond,” Executive Director, David Font.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Lajam at (201) 644-7567 or slajam(at)pushtowalknj(dot)org. Donation opportunities are available on the Push to Walk website: http://www.pushtowalknj.org

#####

About Push to Walk

Founded in 2007, Push to Walk is an organization that provides individualized workouts and resources to people with spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis to optimize current quality of life and to prepare for future medical advancements. It is the only program of its kind in the New York- New Jersey area. Push to Walk’s rigorous one-on-one workout approach challenges clients to reach their personal goals and achieve maximum independence, leading to greater success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives. Push to Walk is only able to cover about 65% of its operating costs through client fees, and relies on grants and fundraising events to help make up the difference. A 501(C)3 non-profit, Push to Walk is located in Oakland, New Jersey. Visit http://www.pushtowalknj.org to learn more