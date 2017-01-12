For the third consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig’s Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group hosted two events coincident with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

On Jan. 9, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Group presented "Insiders' Views of Deal Making," a lively and informative panel discussion that featured seasoned executives from leading life sciences companies. Speakers shared best practices and pitfalls of deals, including M&A, licensing, joint ventures and strategic collaborations. Panelists from the U.S., Europe and China included:



Shaun Grady, VP Strategic Partnering and Business Development, AstraZeneca

Jeremy Sohn, VP, Head of Digital Business Development & Licensing; Global Head of Digital Development, Novartis

Paul Jansen, Associate Vice President Medical Device Development, Sanofi

Lucinda Quan, Executive Director, Transactions, Business Development & Licensing, West Coast Innovation Hub, Merck Research Laboratories

Blake Salisbury, Vice President of Business Development, Innovent Biologics, Inc.

The panel was moderated by the co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, David J. Dykeman (Boston shareholder, patent attorney and co-chair of Boston Intellectual Property & Technology Group ) and David C. Peck (Fort Lauderdale shareholder, Corporate & Securities), as well as Fiona Adams (Corporate & Securities shareholder and co-chair of London office).

The program was followed by a private wine tasting and networking reception attended by more than 300 healthcare industry executives and investors.

