Oakbrook Solutions, one of the USA’s foremost systems, process, and delivery experts for the wealth management industry has been shortlisted for the 2017 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards for the second consecutive year in the 'best consulting firm for family offices' category and for the first time in the category for 'best family office service provider'.

Craig Cook, President and Co-Founder of Oakbrook Solutions says, "We are honored to be included among the prestigious roster of industry leading firms shortlisted for this year’s PAM Awards. Being nominated for the second consecutive year and having the opportunity to receive multiple awards this year speaks to Oakbrook’s core value of our commitment to our clients and is a testament to the hard work and daily efforts of our team.”

About the PAM Awards:

Now in their seventh year, the PAM Awards have become a very highly desired industry accolade. The annual Private Asset Management Awards – presented by Private Asset Management (PAM) Magazine – will be an evening of recognition and reward for top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants, and other key service providers operating within the private asset management industry.

The winners will be announced at an evening ceremony on Monday February 13, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue, New York.

About Oakbrook Solutions

Since 2000, Oakbrook Solutions has been a leading systems, process, and delivery expert for the wealth management industry. The firm provides consulting services and software solutions to solve common problems within our industry. Through focus, expertise, and commitment to their clients, Oakbrook has successfully serviced firms of all sizes, from start-up organizations to the world’s largest financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.oakbrooksolutions.com.

About Private Asset Management Magazine

Private Asset Management (PAM) Magazine – the industry publication that covers the wealth management and family office industry – brings to readers actionable information regarding best business practices, investment management, and trust services. It incorporates breaking industry news, people moves, in-depth trend articles, and profiles on top multi and single-family offices, and wealth management firms. PAM’s readership includes family offices, private bankers, money managers, high-net-worth units, hedge fund managers, consultants, concierge firms, lawyers and accountants. PAM Magazine is published by Pageant Media, a leading provider of business information and insight.