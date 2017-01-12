Accurate Background Our commitment to being a leading industry technology and creating a client focused approach to servicing our clients have enabled us to be recognized for this prestigious award.

Accurate Background announced it ranked 308 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Accurate Background grew 242% percent during this period. This marks the third year in a row that Accurate Background has received the award.

Accurate Background’s Chief Technology Officer, Connie Suoo, credits the company’s combination of exceptional customer support and innovative technology with the company’s 242% revenue growth. She said, "Our commitment to being a leading industry technology and creating a client focused approach to servicing our clients have enabled us to be recognized for this prestigious award.”

“Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible,” said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. “This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls.”

“This year’s Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead,” added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors.”

Accurate Background previously ranked 410 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2015.

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and is ISO certified.