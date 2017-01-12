Astronaut Jon McBride goes to space again, virtually Our goal...was to allow people from all walks of life to experience what it's like to be in space and to see things they've never seen before.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex launched a suite of official virtual reality experiences and the all-new custom-designed Space Visor mobile virtual reality (VR) headset. Utilizing three mobile applications, the Space Visor immerses guests in a space experience like no other, virtually taking visitors to restricted access areas, captivating them in a world that brings the artifacts to life and allowing guests to take Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex home to share their experience with others.

Delaware North, operators of Kennedy Space Center Visitor, worked with Orlando-based VR technology partner, brandVR, to create content that was compelling and approachable for all audiences. Once guests purchase the headset, they may download the three respective applications: KSC 360 Expedition, Space Dreams and Edge of Home, available on Android and iOS, and found at https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/spacevisor

Applications:

**Edge of Home: See the International Space Station (ISS) as only astronauts have seen. In this application, users will take part in a spacewalk around the outside of the ISS learning facts and figures about each module.

**KSC 360 Expedition: This application will take users to places they’ve never been. Encompassing all parts of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, users are prompted to learn facts about each rocket in the Rocket Garden, gaze at Space Shuttle Atlantis as she floats in orbit, take a ride on the moon in a lunar rover at the Apollo/Saturn V Center and sit in the commander seat of the Mercury-Atlas 8, Gemini 9 and Apollo 14 spacecrafts where users see every switch, gauge and lever as only astronauts have seen before.

**Space Dreams: Enter the room of a space-inspired child and learn facts and figures about the solar system from their galactic-themed décor including each planet, a Mars rover, and a Mercury spacesuit.

“The immersive atmosphere is really something we’re striving for here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,”

said Therrin Protze, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer. “We want our guests to feel space, not just come and see it. Virtual reality makes that experience come alive.”

“Our goal in supporting Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex was to allow people from all walks of life to experience what it's like to be in space and to see things they've never seen before. Most importantly, see them in a way that will bring a smile to their faces,” said Mahmoud “Moody” Mattan, co-founder and CEO of brandVR. “We’ve launched hundreds of VR experiences across many different industries with some of the largest brands in the world but none has been more exciting or fulfilling.” Mattan and brandVR co-founder Kunal Patel have been a mainstay in Orlando technology, gaming and virtual reality scenes for the past 3 years.

The Space Visor is sold at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Space Shop and online at https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/spacevisor. Guests can purchase the premium Space Visor Mobile VR Headset which includes a head strap and adjustable lenses.

With the launch of this combination of software, hardware and on-site experiences, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has continued its goal to inspire minds through memorable space experiences.

###

About brandVR:

brandVR is a full-service AR/VR tech company which helps organizations tackle tough problems using the power of immersive experiences. Founded by a veteran team with experience in digital gaming and business, brandVR is horizontally integrated so it can create, distribute, market, and analyze AR/VR experiences to help organizations market and sell their products. brandVR’s talent has already helped hundreds of companies launch their VR campaigns throughout the world including: Huffington Post, Financial Times, Google, Gensler, Intuit, and NASA.

Official Website: http://www.brandvr.co

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brandvr

About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities, including the Kennedy Space Center Tour featuring the Apollo/Saturn V Center with an actual Saturn V moon rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Shuttle Launch Experience®, IMAX® A Beautiful Planet 3D and Journey To Space 3D films, Astronaut Encounter, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, Science on a Sphere®, Rocket Garden, Cosmic Quest, and many other exhibits. Now open, Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, uncovers what it means to be a hero through the stories of NASA’s space pioneers. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. Admission is $50 + tax for adults and $40 + tax for children ages 3-11. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers annual passes starting at $75 + tax for adults and $60 + tax for children ages 3-11.

For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit http://www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ExploreSpaceKSC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KennedySpaceCenterVisitorComplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kennedyspacecenter