HelloSign today announced it has launched an updated version of HelloSign for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace. Version 2.0 of HelloSign for Salesforce brings a suite of enhancements that makes it easy for teams of all sizes to seamlessly upload, populate, send and track important businesses documents requiring legally binding signatures directly from Salesforce. Version 2.0 of HelloSign for Salesforce offers new features such as advanced analytics, the ability to decline to sign, the introduction of Text Tags, updated workflows and an improved audit trail. The updates come shortly after the launch of HelloSign for Salesforce, illustrating HelloSign’s commitment to constantly improving it’s Salesforce app to delight users.

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, HelloSign for Salesforce 2.0 is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EFmGIUA1

HelloSign for Salesforce 2.0 Key Updates



Relocated audit trail: The audit trail has been moved from notes and attachments to our own set of custom objects called HelloSign Signature Status and HelloSign Signature Status Details, enabling users to write triggers and utilize native Salesforce workflows. This also removes clutter, making it easier to find, organize and manage your documents. In addition, there are now access controls that determine who can see the events in the document lifecycle.

Advanced analytics: Users now have added visibility into the sales cycle including the ability to view which stage of the signing process documents are in and more. This new information can be used by sales teams to take more informed actions.

Decline to sign: With the added ability for recipients to decline to sign a document, they no longer need to leave the agreement open-ended and the requester can eliminate unnecessary follow up. This also gives users a more accurate representation of why documents aren’t completed.

Text Tags: Text Tags indicate where HelloSign signature fields should be placed within a document. This means that documents and templates generated from other systems integrated with Salesforce, such as Zuora’s billing and subscription management platform, can be passed to HelloSign from Salesforce, and the signature fields will be accurately placed before issuance for signature. Contract, agreement, quote or billing templates can be seamlessly sent for signature via HelloSign, enabling end-to-end lifecycle management and automation of deal flow.

New triggers to update workflows: Users now have the ability to utilize version 2.0 of HelloSign for Salesforce to mark an opportunity as “closed-won.”

“It’s clear that eSignatures and the optimization of agreement workflows are a critical piece to any sales process,” said Joseph Walla, CEO and co-founder of HelloSign. “By diligently refining and developing our HelloSign for Salesforce app, we’re empowering our users to gain more visibility and control of their most critical business agreements.”

HelloSign for Salesforce enables sales teams to decrease turnaround time on contracts while providing their prospects with an intuitive and elegant way to sign. By streamlining the signature process of sales contracts, sales teams are significantly decreasing time to time to contract close. With HelloSign for Salesforce, sales teams can send contracts for signature, track the status of contracts, auto-populate high volume documents with information already stored in Salesforce, create templates without leaving the app, brand signature requests with their company logo and more. HelloSign for Salesforce gives salespeople the features they need to close more contracts faster, all without having to leave Salesforce.

