Gilsbar Selected as Administrator for New Level-Funded Product

Gilsbar is proud to have been selected as a partner by United States Managing General Underwriters (US MGU) to administer their level-funded health plan option for small employers, starting October 1, 2016.

US MGU is a national firm specializing in the design, implementation and management of captive insurance companies and self-insured plans. Marketed by Paramount Consulting Group, the level-funded plan is a market-driven product that gives smaller employers access to self-funded plan savings, while insulating them from much of the exposure of a traditional self-funded plan. Many employers find the level-funded monthly premium equivalent payments and claims process similar to a fully-insured plan, but with more transparency and with the opportunity to recuperate funds if claims experience is lower than expected.

President of Gilsbar Health & Life, Doug Layman, stated, “Gilsbar is excited to be working with US MGU to deliver a powerful self-funded solution for the small employer.” As one of the nation’s largest privately held health and benefit management organizations, Gilsbar delivers an unwavering commitment to our partnerships and is guided by a corporate vision and strategy focused on the clients we serve. We are a proven multipurpose administrator focusing on helping you improve productivity and health outcomes. Our expertise makes us a trusted choice for clients across the nation who choose us for our innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and world-class service.

About Gilsbar, LLC

Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized as a catalyst for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully-insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, and overall Population Health Management. Gilsbar, LLC’s integrated delivery model improves the health and well-being of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.

Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology.

For more information, visit http://www.Gilsbar.com.