Pivotal Tax Solutions, LLC Expands Leadership Team

Mesa, Arizona: Pivotal Tax Solutions, a nationwide leader in state and local tax services for commercial property taxpayers, is pleased to announce the addition of five outstanding industry professionals to their leadership team, allowing for greater expansion of offerings. Christopher Glidewell, Principal; Chet Welch, Senior Manager of Complex Properties; Wayne Tannenbaum Manager of Tax Consultant; Scott Boad, Director of Business Development; Brock Westphal, Manager of Marketing and Social Media; recently all joined Pivotal's already impressive lineup to grow consulting, sales, and marketing efforts in further advancement of the firm’s phenomenal growth.

On the company's steady success and growth, Chris Glidewell, Founder/Managing Partner of Pivotal explained, “This expansion is due to our unique business model which allows for better, faster and more efficient servicing of our client’s tax needs”. Mr. Glidewell continues, “with the addition of these key leadership positions we are able to do just that; exceed our client's expectations with extreme attention to detail”.

Pivotal Tax Solutions (Pivotal) operates with a unique business model in the property tax consulting industry. By acutely focusing on individual properties through a collaborative approach, Pivotal is able to find and deliver returns unmatched in the industry. While most other firms focus on representing high volumes of properties, Pivotal focuses on achieving the greatest results for select clients. This is accomplished by utilizing a unique strategy of:

Collaborative consulting by which a team of professionals reviews each client’s properties

Utilizing macro approach to each property, ensuring a minimum of total tax liabilities is achieved

Engaging in personal site visits and property inspections for represented properties

More interaction with property owners and managers (personal contact with our clients)

Quarterly, our account management team communicates with property owners/managers quarterly

Dedicated account management team offering effective, proactive servicing of every property.

Industry leading account management team holds quarterly strategy meetings with property owners/managers

About Pivotal Tax Solutions: Pivotal’s customers love the unique attention they receive. Clients switch to Pivotal because they know no stone will be left unturned by providing a complete suite of state and local tax consulting services: real estate and personal property appeals and compliance, industrial property consulting, credits and incentives, sales and use tax services, and lobbying on behalf of our client taxpayers. Saving more money, on more properties, more often. Greater client service, with greater success of appeals, has become a major key to earning the trust of respected businesses.