Rentec Direct Announces Several Software Updates from Q4 in 2016

Rentec Direct, the rental industry's leading property management software solution, released several new product updates to enhance the program’s robust platform during quarter 4 of 2016.

The software company specializes in online solutions for rental professionals, including cloud-based property management software and the industry’s leading tenant screening service. Rentec Direct continuously updates features and provides enhancements to meet client requests and serve and expanding range of rental management needs.

These software updates and feature improvements include major product releases that get announced on the Rentec Direct Blog (like Advanced Permissions and the Transaction History Audit Log) and smaller adjustments that go unannounced but provide equally beneficial qualities to clients’ success in the program.

“The development team prioritizes major feature updates based on the number of clients that request or up-vote them in the feature request system,” explains Nathan Miller, Rentec Direct’s President. “While programming the major product updates, the development team tries to tackle as many smaller requests as possible, like those completed in Q4 of 2016. By constantly updating our product, we can ensure that we provide the highest level of client satisfaction on the market.”

Here’s a look at some of the small but mighty feature requests the development team at Rentec Direct completed in the final quarter of 2016

New Summary by Property Report - Due to customer request, a new report, “Summary by Property B”, has been added to the program that tallies subunit ledgers into the master unit. This report will match the amounts shown on the Properties list. An options popup will display subunits on the report or not. The original report has been renamed to “Summary by Property A”.

Visual Improvements - Organizing form pages to a more vertical layout, larger fonts and more intuitive, easy to access controls are part of provide an optimum user experience.

New Icons - To more easily identify which properties are publicly listed, the Properties page now shows a small red “for rent” icon next to a property name.

Listings Shortcut - To view all public listings, there is a new “View Listings” button at the bottom of the panel to the left of the properties.

Improved Owner Addresses - Owner addresses now can contain that second line and it will be displayed properly on reports and in other locations in the site.

Rental Applications Shortcut - Finding and reviewing rental applications is now as easy as clicking the new link at the bottom of the Summary page.

Owner Fields Added to the Forms Editor - New fields have been added in the form template editor for property owner name, address and phone number, to meet some state requirements.

These feature improvements are part of the ongoing process to make the Rentec Direct property management software as robust as possible.

To learn more about Rentec Direct and how the platform promotes the success of property managers and landlords in the rental industry visit http://www.rentecdirect.com.