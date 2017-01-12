Centennial Real Estate Company, owner of MainPlace Mall, and a real estate firm specializing in the investment, development, and management of retail properties, announces their plans to purchase the Nordstrom space as part of a larger vision to reposition the MainPlace Mall site. Centennial recognizes the value of the asset and its location, and over the last year began the process of creating a master plan to continue its vision of transforming MainPlace Mall, and solidifying its place as Santa Ana’s most dominant shopping, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle destination.

“By making this investment, Centennial is confirming our long-term commitment to the mall,” said Steven Levin, Chief Executive Officer. “We have been looking at MainPlace, the importance of its position within the community, and the entire site in terms of continuing to make it a compelling destination in Southern California. Our development executives are in communication with city officials about the opportunity for the center’s evolution in the years to come.”

The current redevelopment plans for MainPlace Mall are also in alignment with the ongoing revitalization of the City of Santa Ana. Throughout the city, developers are creatively reimagining buildings and properties into mixed-use developments including residential and retail.

In 2016, MainPlace Mall completed the first phase of the redevelopment with the transformation of the former Macy’s Men’s and Home store which brought in new uses such as; 24-Hour Fitness Super Sport, Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, Panini Café, Ashley Furniture and Round One Bowling & Amusement.

“With MainPlace Mall we are creating a distinctive sense of place that will continue to evolve with the community for generations to come,” said Kevin Connell, Senior Vice President of Development. “There are a lot of changes on the horizon for MainPlace Mall, which will be announced in the coming months. As we finalize the redevelopment plans, we are striving to put people and the community first.”

About MainPlace Mall: MainPlace Mall is part of the Centennial Collection, managed by Centennial Real Estate Management Company, LLC. The center offers a wide array of name-brand shopping, dining and entertainment options all under one roof in the heart of Orange County. Conveniently located off the 5, 55 and 22 freeways, the shopping center welcomes millions of shoppers each year, providing an un-matched experience for families, tourists and locals alike. MainPlace is anchored by Nordstrom, Macy’s, and JCPenney with 150 specialty retailers and 26 restaurant and eateries. Shopping Hours are Monday-Friday from 10:00am-9:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am-8:00pm, Sunday from 11:00am-7:00pm. For more information, call 714.547.7800 or visit the MainPlace Mall website. Follow MainPlace Mall on Facebook, Twitter at @ShopMainPlace and Instagram at @ShopMainplaceMall.

About Centennial Real Estate Company: Centennial Real Estate Company is a real estate company specializing in the investment, development, management and operations of retail properties, including community shopping centers, enclosed malls and urban mixed-use areas. Founded in 1997, Centennial is deeply rooted in retail and focuses on revitalizing assets to create a dynamic community focused shopping, dining and entertainment experience. For more information, visit centennialrec.com.