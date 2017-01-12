Sagora Senior Living Announces The Veraden’s Grand Opening

The Veraden Logo We are excited about our grand opening celebration and the opportunity to show the community the luxurious lifestyle The Veraden has to offer.

Sagora Senior Living announces the grand opening of its largest senior living community in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Veraden, located at 2709 E. Danforth Rd., Edmond, OK 73034, offers upscale retirement options to seniors 55 years old and up. The grand opening celebration is today from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will feature tours, live music, cocktails, and special hors d’oeuvres prepared by Sagora’s Executive Chef.

"What an amazing journey we are on as we welcome our first residents into The Veraden. We are excited about our grand opening celebration and the opportunity to show the community the luxurious lifestyle The Veraden has to offer," said Anita Kelley, sales and marketing director at the Veraden.

The Veraden provides a full gamut of retirement accommodations from independent living to assisted living and memory care apartments to meet the needs of the growing senior population within the desirable city of Edmond. Contemporary amenities such as a fitness center, pub and lounge, outdoor pool, theater and state-of-the-art underground tornado shelter give residents an unparalleled retirement experience. In addition to a luxurious design, the new community has sought-after features including versatile floor plans with ample closets, chef-driven cuisine in a restaurant-style setting and engaging social outings to inspire not only a maintenance-free but carefree retirement lifestyle.

Residents who require care in The Veraden’s assisted living and memory care communities can expect top-notch support from professionally trained associates delivering customized levels of care through medication management, full-time nursing and a 24-hour emergency response system. Sagora’s innovative Pathways Memory Care program specializes in a person-centered approach to maximize residents’ freedom of choice and preserves their dignity at every stage of dementia as it progresses.

The Veraden associates will give guided tours during the grand opening celebration and answer questions about the community. For more information visit:

The Veraden Senior Living

2709 E. Danforth Rd.

Edmond, OK 73034

405-359-1230

http://www.veradenlife.com

About Sagora Senior Living

Sagora Senior Living is a Fort Worth-based company operating 26 senior living communities throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida and is one of the nation’s top 50 senior housing operators. Living options include independent living, assisted living, respite, and memory care. Sagora is committed to enriching the lives of seniors they serve every day by working under a “Resident First” philosophy. For more information, please call 817-446-4792 or visit http://www.sagora.com.