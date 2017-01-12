ObservePoint's Tag Hierarchy feature is one of many new product updates empowering better data governance for the enterprise. ObservePoint's latest features developed over the past year extend even further into needs that digital analysts have long clamored for.

Today, ObservePoint, the premier provider of automated digital marketing and analytics tag validation, announced the formal release of their updated Data Quality Assurance™ platform, which automatically validates and monitors analytics and marketing tags.

ObservePoint automates digital marketing quality assurance processes, verifying the presence and performance of analytics tags on digital properties and mobile apps. This helps busy digital analysts by removing the need to manually audit marketing technologies across thousands of pages, giving them more time to analyze data reports and strategize with accurate marketing data.

Beyond eliminating the necessity of manually combing through lines of code anytime changes are made to a digital property, the platform also monitors tags along critical user paths of any website or mobile app.

“From Day One at ObservePoint, our mission has been to help data-driven companies eliminate the inefficiencies of manually validating the presence and performance of analytics tags and marketing technologies on their digital properties so they can trust the data they are consulting when making revenue-impacting decisions,” explained ObservePoint Co-Founder, John Pestana. “We have proudly delivered that value to many of the most respected brands in the world, and with this new product update, we can deliver even more through a product application that is more powerful and customizable than ever before.”

Features now available in the newest expansion of the ObservePoint solution include:

Tag Hierarchy - Single-page, real-time scans quickly reveal the relationship of the analytics tags and marketing technologies present on a page in visual hierarchy maps.

Powerful API - A well-documented, robust API, allows users to tailor ObservePoint for their unique use cases.

Business Rules Engine - A powerful rules engine automates analytics audits according to each user’s unique business rules, with the ability to validate individual variables against other unique variables.

AppAssurance™ - The first-of-its-kind solution for testing mobile app analytics now supports even more device types and OS versions in monitoring, testing and validating an app’s third-party analytics.

“ObservePoint's latest features developed over the past year extend even further into needs that digital analysts have long clamored for,” said ObservePoint CTO, David Carr, “Tag Hierarchy, for example, directly benefits analysts who struggle to untangle the web of analytics tags and multiple marketing technologies in use on their sites. By delivering on this need, ObservePoint helps organizations turn chaos into clarity, better coordinate internally across teams, quickly understand the hierarchy of their analytics tags, and identify unapproved technologies that risk leaking sensitive customer behavior data to competitors and unapproved third-parties.”

With many of such features having been in beta for the past several months, the release of general availability is welcome across both the employee and customer base of ObservePoint.

“The new User Experience now offered by ObservePoint will only continue to change the way that analytics data collection is managed and leveraged by enterprise organizations seeking to serve their customers better digital experiences in real-time,” said ObservePoint CEO, Rob Seolas. “The ObservePoint solution marks the beginning of a new movement of data governance that world-class brands are eager to embrace, and we are excited and honored to support those brands in their journey to better data quality and governance.”

About ObservePoint

ObservePoint offers a premier Data Quality Assurance™ Platform, automatically verifying web tag performance and improving digital data quality for the world’s leading enterprises. ObservePoint’s proprietary Data Quality Assurance™ technology works with virtually every marketing technology to ensure accurate data collection across all channels and devices. The platform validates data collection from analytics, advertising tags, tag management systems and other data collectors automatically. Founded by John Pestana and Rob Seolas, ObservePoint has attracted some of the brightest analytical minds in the digital data space to solve some of the industry’s most challenging problems. For more information, visit http://www.observepoint.com.