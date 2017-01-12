Doxim Adds Mobile Self-Serve to Loan Origination Platform

By adding self-serve capabilities to Doxim Loan Origination, Doxim is now delivering a truly complete lending solution to North American banks and credit unions, supporting loan applications on any device, anywhere, anytime.

Doxim (http://www.doxim.com), a leading provider of customer engagement software for financial service organizations, announces the addition of a customer self-serve portlet to its popular digital Loan Origination System.

This new self-serve portlet has been purpose built to make mobile loan applications quick and easy, so customers can complete applications online in just a few minutes, using a PC, a tablet or a smartphone. Designed from the ground up with consumer needs in mind, it delivers a simple and intuitive interface that minimizes application abandonment and maximizes the customer experience.

“Many digital lending applications are little more than a re-skin of an existing in-branch application built for trained employees, which confuse consumers and result in high abandonment rates,” said Craig Focardi, Principle Executive Advisor at CEB TowerGroup. “The right way to go is with self-serve tools that are purpose built, with consumer centric capabilities that are easy to navigate, easy to use and improve loan pull-through rates.”

A COMPLETE LOAN ORIGINATION SOLUTION FOR BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS

In 2016 Doxim Loan Origination was re-architected to provide a streamlined, cloud-based, digital loan application for banks and credit unions.

By adding self-serve capabilities to Doxim Loan Origination, Doxim is now delivering a truly complete lending solution to North American banks and credit unions, supporting loan applications on any device, anywhere, anytime. And with full eSignature support available across all channels, including customer self-serve, it makes true paperless account opening a reality, delighting customers and staff alike.

“Simply sourcing a stand-alone self-serve lending module to bolt onto a website creates an additional integration headache our clients don’t need,” said Chris Rasmussen, President & CEO at Doxim. “With Doxim Loan Origination, banks and credit unions get a complete end-to-end, solution that fully integrates in-branch and customer self-serve capabilities, delivering a true omni-channel experience.”

The mobile self-serve portlet for Doxim Loan Origination will be available in Q1 2017.

Banks and credit unions that want to take a look at both Doxim’s cloud based digital loan origination system along with the new self-serve capability can book a free personal demo today.

