Remittances boost for Zimbabwe as EcoCash and TransferTo partner

EcoCash, the leading Zimbabwe mobile payment solution has partnered with leading B2B Cross-Border Mobile Payments Network, TransferTo, to expand its cross-border reach for international remittances, starting with South Africa. In a deal brokered by Cassava International, the Fintech arm for the Econet Wireless Group, Zimbabweans living and working away from home, can now send money directly to their friends and families’ EcoCash mobile wallets.

Econet Wireless CEO, Mr Douglas Mboweni said, “The importance of remittances to the development of our country cannot be over emphasised and we are excited about our partnership with TransferTo. With this partnership, we are bringing convenience and choice to Zimbabweans living in South Africa to send money home. Starting with Money Transfer Operator, Mama Money, in South Africa, TransferTo’ cross-border payments network is connecting Mama Money South Africa remittances to EcoCash in Zimbabwe. We believe that mobile money transfers is the most effective digital alternative to cash and essential in providing greater convenience to our customers. EcoCash customers in Zimbabwe can receive money directly into their EcoCash wallets to pay for bills, goods and other services without having to travel long distances to access their money.”

South Africa, USA and UK represent the top remittance corridors to Zimbabwe. Additional partnerships will be gradually announced in 2017.

Eric Barbier, CEO of TransferTo, says, “Now more than ever, Zimbabwe needs to digitize money and use mobile money to buy and pay, send and receive. Sending money home to your families and loved ones should be as simple as an SMS. Zimbabweans working and living overseas can now send money to their loved ones cheaply, securely and immediately into EcoCash wallets.”

EcoCash General Manager Natalie Jabangwe added, “EcoCash is Zimbabwe’s leading payment solution. By innovating and partnering in mobile financial services, we have been able to answer Zimbabwe’s needs in extending financial inclusion, digitising cash and bridging cross-border payments. We look forward to a successful partnership with TransferTo in facilitating digital remittances to alleviate the challenges of our economy.”