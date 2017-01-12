Jia Jiang, founder & CEO of Wuju Learning I’m excited to engage Converge 2017 attendees in conversations that will help them transform rejection into empowerment.

Converge 2017 is a digital marketing and recruitment conference for higher education hosted by Converge Consulting. The event will be held February 21-23, 2017 at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa in Palm Springs, California.

Jia Jiang, founder and CEO of Wuju Learning, will deliver a morning keynote and master class on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Entrepreneur, best-selling author and renowned speaker are just a few of the many accomplishments under Jiang’s belt. His conference keynote and master class will help Converge 2017 attendees start their a journey to gain authentic confidence.

“I’m excited to engage Converge 2017 attendees in conversations that will help them transform rejection into empowerment and encourage them to dream bigger, achieve higher and do more,” said Jiang.

After years of speaking at independent TEDx events across the country, Jiang recently earned his own TED Talk. His lessons in overcoming fear and leading a rejection-proof life will be applied in the context of student recruitment, job preparation for graduating students and empowerment for authenticity in higher education marketing.

Jiang has presented on college and university campuses around the world. His talks have been coveted by the likes of Duke, Yale and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently working to develop a rejection therapy program with business schools.

His advice for Converge 2017 attendees? “Just ask. The biggest obstacle between us and our goals is ourselves.” Visit the conference website to view the full schedule, and register by February 1, 2017 to save $100 on your conference pass with code NEWANDNEXT.

About The Company

Converge Consulting is an Inc. 500 digital agency for higher education with offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Converge uses what is new and next in digital marketing to positively impact student recruitment and alumni engagement for colleges and universities around the world.