Beth Nordman Named President of TKO Electronics

TKO Electronics, a full service technology procurement organization providing needs analysis, acquisition, and asset management services for major original equipment manufacturers, including Lexmark and HP, today announced that Beth Nordman will assume the position of President, effective immediately. Peter Kleinick, founder of TKO Electronics will remain as the Chief Executive Officer, leading the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

“Beth has been a key part of the successful integration of TKO Electronics and Market Point, and we are thrilled to promote her to President of the company,” said Kleinick. “Beth’s tenure in the industry, knowledge and experience across all areas of the organization, and strong customer and vendor relationships make her uniquely qualified to lead TKO in this role.”

Ms. Nordman joined TKO Electronics in 2014 through the acquisition of Market Point, where she was co-founder and executive vice president of sales. Since that time she has served as Vice President and General Manager with responsibility for sales, strategic relationships, internal automation initiatives, and the expansion of products and services to meet diverse and rapidly changing customer requirements.

“I am passionate about serving customers, helping them reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and ultimately grow their business,” remarked Nordman. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead a talented and knowledgeable team who share the TKO vision of value based relationships. They are truly dedicated to serving our customers with superior service, every day.”

In her role as president, Nordman will lead the company in its mission to serve customers with innovative solutions and processes. She will oversee daily operations, including sales and vendor relations.

About TKO Electronics

TKO Electronics, Inc., a privately held corporation headquartered in Westlake Village, California, is a full-service outsourced procurement organization with locations in Exton, Pennsylvania and Barrie, Ontario, Canada. TKO Electronics works with corporations worldwide to maximize the performance and value of their technology investments. TKO's services support the entire technology life-cycle - from needs analysis to acquisition, and from parts and service to liquidation for maximum asset value. Since 1997 we’ve put our skills to work every day for high-profile clients, including original equipment manufacturers, corporate resellers, third-party maintenance firms, corporate end users, educational institutions and healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.tkoelectronics.com.