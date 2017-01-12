The Doble Laboratory Seminar is an opportunity for engineers, chemists, and others responsible for laboratory data to get a full day of hands-on training during PowerTest 2017, which is scheduled for February 27-March 3, 2017 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California. Hosted by NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association, PowerTest 2017 is a technical conference on electrical power systems commissioning, acceptance and maintenance testing, and safety, featuring more than 40 educational sessions.

Scheduled for March 3, 2017, the Doble Laboratory Seminar caps off the week-long conference and requires a separate registration of $445. Early Bird registration discounts for PowerTest 2017 end on January 14, 2017.

The premier electrical maintenance and safety event features five days of learning and networking. Monday and Tuesday’s lineup includes 27 unique electrical maintenance and safety presentations and four panel discussions. Wednesday and Thursday attract technicians, engineers, and facility-substation managers to 12 in-depth seminars. Friday’s Doble Laboratory Seminar focuses on those reviewing data to interpret laboratory results to detect and identify problems within electric apparatus.

The Doble Laboratory Seminar will be interactive, combining theoretical background with practical experience and hands-on examples including case studies illustrating common problems found in the field.

The seminar will cover how to:



Use knowledge of the aging characteristics of insulating materials to extend transformer life

Take oil samples, avoid common pitfalls, and save time and money by sampling only once

Diagnose apparatus problems with dissolved gas-in-oil analysis

Assess the condition of paper insulation

Detect the presence of incipient fault conditions and categorize them

Establish the correct method of analyzing moisture-in-oil results

Study the significance of dissolved and particulate metals and other particle contamination found in electrical apparatus

Determine the condition of electric apparatus using laboratory tests

For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 conference brochure. Register for PowerTest 2017 at http://www.powertest.org or call 888-300-6382 (NETA).

PowerTest attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Early Bird registration discounts, available through January 14, 2017. PowerTest 2017 registration or a social pass is required to attend all conference events and networking activities. Additional fees may apply. Discounts are available for NETA Accredited Companies and NETA Alliance Program subscribers, and by registering for multiple seminars.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.