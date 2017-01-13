On January 11th, Finnleo and TravelingSauna.com launched the Traveling Sauna from the Finnleo factory in Cokato, MN, with the official send-off from Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Saturday, January 14th, with Finnish Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi and Maestro Osmo Vanska, Minnesota Orchestra’s Music Director, leading the official launch of the sauna. After leaving Minneapolis, the sauna will begin its 12,000 mile year-long journey throughout the US.

The Traveling Sauna is commissioned by the Embassy of Finland in Washington, DC with Ice Cold Marketing, an Orono based company, working through the logistics with several sponsors and partners to provide an outstanding sauna experience for all who attend events throughout the United States in 2017. Finnleo is a major sponsor of the year-long event and is the manufacturer/builder of the traveling sauna. Other sponsors include Finnish or Finnish-American companies such as technology companies, tire manufacturers and non-profits organizations, like the North American Sauna Society.

Finnleo President, Keith Raisanen, says, “We are thrilled to be part of this exciting project to honor Finland’s 100th year of independence. Co-board members of the Finnish American Chamber of Commerce—MN Chapter, Risto Sivula, Jouko Sipila and I, worked with the Finnish Embassy to come up with ideas to promote Finland during it’s Centenary Year of Independence. We all agreed, ‘Nothing is more Finnish than sauna’; we were thrilled the Embassy viewed the Traveling Sauna, and Finnleo’s cooperation, as the ideal year-long Finland promotion.”

Sivula and Sipila created a company with the sole purpose of managing the year-long traveling sauna campaign. Their website is http://www.travelingsauna.com and includes a map of the year-long US tour as well as other related information, photos and videos. The Traveling Sauna is the ideal mascot for the Centenary event and will be focused on its connection to Finland while also helping to educate Americans on improving the sauna experience for North Americans, many of whom have never enjoyed an authentic sauna experience.

During the year long journey, the Traveling Sauna will visit Finnish cultural festivals, as well as other community organized events to enhance the cultural experience. Many of the events are open to the general public. Though a traveling sauna is not Finnleo’s typical sauna design, the trailer’s sauna incorporates many of Finnleo’s latest designs and includes a Finnleo woodburning sauna stove. The trailer is 8.5’ x 20’ and includes the sauna, a shower, a cooling/changing room, and a back porch to fully enjoy the experience with multiple sauna innings. For many Americans, this may be the first time to experience the pleasure and unique, soft heat mixed with the relaxing aroma of burning wood while they relax in the sauna. Coupling the unique environment with sauna aficionados properly ladling water over the rocks and other essential sauna traditions, there will be many new sauna enthusiasts by the 100th Anniversary of Finland’s Independence on December 6th, 2017, when the Traveling Sauna ends the tour in Washington DC as part of the official celebration.

Please visit TravelingSauna to plan a visit and to learn more about sponsors. Published dates are firm; however, opportunities exist for the Traveling Sauna to add dates to the itinerary. To learn more about Finnleo, visit Finnleo.com, call 800-346-6536, or a Finnleo dealer.