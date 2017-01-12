KDC470 Advanced SmartSled KOAMTAC continues to maintain its leadership status by consistently introducing innovative solutions

KOAMTAC®, Inc., a leading manufacturer of Bluetooth barcode scanners and mobile point of sale companions, will be showcasing their next generation SmartSled® solution at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show held January 15-17 in New York City. The new SmartSled has been created as an answer to the market’s need for more rugged, modular and streamlined devices for collecting data via barcode, RFID, fingerprint, Passport OCR, and payment methods when connecting to a smart device.

The KDC470 SmartSled will connect with any smartphone or tablet via USB/Serial and Bluetooth, allowing companies to protect their investment on a data collector, without concern regarding future smartphone or tablet changes. Enhanced power management, with hibernation and idle modes, as well as an easily replaceable 1130mAh battery and extended battery option, ensures the KDC470 will remain powered even after a long day in a warehouse or on a retail store’s floor. A custom case connects the KDC470 to its smartphone or tablet and allows both the KDC and smart device to simultaneously charge through either the USB port or via charging cradle.

“The latest VDC reports highlight the new extension of scanning solutions including sleds, companion scanners, and wearable devices. KOAMTAC has promoted companion scanners for 10 years and sleds/wearable scanners for 5 years. With the most complete companion and sled scanners in the market KOAMTAC continues to maintain its leadership status by consistently introducing innovative solutions,” said Dr. Lee, President and CEO of KOAMTAC, Inc.

NRF Attendees can visit KOAMTAC for demonstrations of the KDC470, including integration with Apple iPod touch 6 and iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy J3 and J7, and Kyocera Digno F, at booths #1316 and #1426 this year. Participants who would like to schedule a demo ahead of time may contact the team via email at info (at) koamtac (dot) com or phone at 609-256-4700.

About KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc. has its headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey and produces a signature line of lightweight, ergonomically friendly Bluetooth barcode scanners. KOAMTAC is also dedicated to environmental conservation, while maintaining the quality expectations of its consumers. With its unique patented design, all KOAMTAC products reduce the carbon footprint for the industry and provide consumers with a durable and enhanced solution. All products are universally compatible across current technology platforms, and offer seamless use with iPhone® /iPod touch® /iPad® , Android® , Blackberry® , Mac® and Windows® -based devices. The KDC20, KDC30, KDC100, KDC200, KDC250, KDC300 and KDC350 are the world’s smallest and lightest programmable barcode data and card readers with a display on the market today. The KDC400 series consists of patent-protected modular accessories for single-handed utility. The KDC500 is an EMV/MSR/Barcode/NFC Mobile POS Companion. For additional information or to place an order, visit http://www.koamtac.com email the team at info (at) koamtac (dot) com or call 609-256-4700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

