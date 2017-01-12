Stewardship of this kind is at a premium, and the General Counsel has one of the most challenging roles to play in helping the company advance and stay unified despite the myriad of challenges.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today the addition of leading General Counsels to the 2017 Global Ethics Summit faculty.

Among the featured speakers will be:



Rich Rothberg, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Dell Inc.

Kelly Mahon Tullier, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Visa Inc.

Christine Castellano, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Ingredion Inc.

Damien Atkins, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Panasonic Corporation of North America

Lucy Fato, General Counsel, Managing Director & Head of the Americas, Nardello & Co.; and

Richard Buchband, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, ManpowerGroup

Each leader will speak on a unique range of topics impacting corporate integrity and performance in today’s challenging worldwide business environment. Among those topics are M&A risk, big data ethics, company culture, transparency and leadership diversity.

The Global Ethics Summit is the premier annual event connecting the most respected and diverse class of leaders who come together to inspire company integrity and responsible business performance. CEOs, board members, GCs/CLOs, corporate secretaries, chief compliance officers, leading industry executives, global thought leaders and others participate in the Summit to network, collaborate, exchange ideas, share best practices and fuel companies with actionable solutions to minimize risk and enhance company performance worldwide.

The Global Ethics Summit has a rich history of connecting global General Counsels with past involvement from Alex Dimitrief (GE), Tony West (PepsiCo), Suzanne Rich Folsom (U.S. Steel), Ivan Fong (3M), Sharon Ryan (International Paper) and Mark Ohringer from JLL. To see some of the themes previously attacked by these top leaders, the “Best Practices & Key Takeaways from the 2016 Global Ethics Summit" is available for download here: http://insights.ethisphere.com/best-practices-and-key-takeaways-from-the-2016-global-ethics-summit/.

“The General Counsel has one of the most influential voices when it comes to driving the integrity of any organization. Increasingly, the GC involvement at the Summit demonstrates how the many conversations on corporate ethics and best practices are championed at the top of the executive team,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “Stewardship of this kind is at a premium, and the General Counsel has one of the most challenging roles to play in helping the company advance and stay unified despite the myriad of challenges. These leaders are not just essential in moving the dialogue forward but they represent some of the most progressive thinking in the business world today. We could not be more pleased with the leadership that has elected to join us this year and the valuable insights they will offer the entire delegation.”

Join these General Counsels and other influencers of business integrity at the Global Ethics Summit on March 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City: https://globalethicssummit2017.com/. On Tuesday, March 14, Ethisphere will celebrate the 2017 World’s Most Ethical Companies® at our annual Gala Dinner: https://wmegala.com. Registration is now open for both events.

###

