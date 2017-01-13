I can't wait to hear from these experts, never mind me being onstage, I'll be listening to them!

Celestron, Bintel & DNA Digital announced today that they are bringing a “supergroup” of Australia’s leading scientists and experts in science, space, astrophysics and astrophotography to Byron Bay in June 2017.

Speakers include well known TV and Radio personalities Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and Dr Alan Duffy (Swinburne) who will be hosting a VIP dinner and keynote presentation at the Elements of Byron Resort.

"We humans will become a space going race. We have to for our survival," said Kruszelnicki. "But more than that, astronomy has given us clocks, calendars, GPS navigation and poetry. Byron Bay is the most easterly part of Australia and is beautiful - just check out the first sunrise there. Do yourself a favour and come and rock with us."

Other speakers include astrophysicist Dr Katie Mack, a highly regarded scientist and presenter known for her work on dark matter and global science outreach from her adopted city of Melbourne.

Mark Gee (NZ), 2013 astrophotographer of the year, will also be taking the stage to share his aspirational story of success travelling the world and sharing his remarkable photos of the Sun, Moon and Milky Way.

Dr Duane Hamacher (Monash) is also on the bill to present an overview of his work decoding the ancient secrets of Australian aboriginal astronomy including such work with local indigenous groups.

Dr David Malin, whose name is literally synonymous with the highest echelon of scientific and photographic excellence (The Malin Awards) will bring his perspective on advancements in digital photography since he pioneered colour space photography in his early career.

Also on the line up is Dr Fred Watson, also known for his work at the Australian Astronomical Observatory (AAO), engaging presentation style and continuous work as a dark sky advocate. Watson was instrumental in the recent declaration of Australia’s first Dark Sky Park in Warrumbungle National Park – the first in the Southern Hemisphere.

Byron Bay astronomer Dylan O’Donnell joins the group to share his work as is Gilmour Space Technology’s Jamie Anderson whose work in rocket propulsion on the Gold Coast hopes to kickstart Australia’s private space travel industry.

Australia’s largest telescope and astronomer vendor Bintel will also be on site demonstrating consumer astronomy equipment, and the Southern Astronomical Society will facilitate day and night telescope viewings, photography workshops and sky tours if weather permits.

"Star Stuff brings together top scientists who are out of this world in one of the most beautiful locations on earth," said Dr Alan Duffy. "I can't wait to hear from these experts, never mind me being onstage, I'll be listening to them!"

Claire Fell, event liaison officer for Byron shire council noted, “This is the perfect event for our shire.” While other enthusiastic space fans were less restrained. “Just take my f—king money,” wrote one ticket holder when the speaker list was announced online. "Now that got my attention! Beam me across from Canberra. Tix booked!" said another.

Ticket sales and event information can be found at: https://starstuff.com.au

