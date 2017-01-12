Onapsis Our goal behind creating this resource center is to bring InfoSec professionals and SAP BASIS teams together with the information they need to get a better handle on how to securely run SAP HANA.

Onapsis, the global expert in business-critical application security today announced that the acclaimed Onapsis Research Labs has released the industry’s first resource center for SAP HANA Security. Included in this one-stop microsite is access to the latest threat intelligence from Onapsis, SAP Security In-Depth publications, blogs, presentations and relevant news to further enable SAP customers to mitigate threats targeting their evolving or new SAP HANA implementations.

“To help protect SAP customers, the Onapsis Research Labs actively analyzes these platforms, specifically focusing on reporting and fixing security weaknesses in SAP HANA. Our goal behind creating this resource center is to bring InfoSec professionals and SAP BASIS teams together with the information they need to get a better handle on how to securely run SAP HANA, the main threats they should look out for and best practices for transitioning security in the cloud,” said Sebastian Bortnik, Head of Research, Onapsis.

The Onapsis Research Labs provide the industry's leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle applications. Onapsis experts were the first to combine in-depth knowledge and experience to deliver technical analysis in the context of business risk. The Onapsis Research Labs work closely with SAP and Oracle product security teams to responsibly disclose threat information to customers. Highlights from the Onapsis Research Labs include:



Worked hand in hand with the Department of Homeland Security to release the first ever DHS CERT-Alert for SAP Business Applications.

Reported more than 300 SAP and Oracle vulnerabilities to date and publicly released over 150.

Reported and helped SAP fix 80+ Security Advisories affecting SAP HANA.

Consulted on the impact of cyber threats on SAP and Oracle with over 200 Onapsis enterprise customers.

Identified and published the Top 3 attack vectors affecting SAP Business Objects, SAP HANA, SAP Mobile, SAP ABAP, J2EE Portals, Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite.

