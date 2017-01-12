The policies in the Final Rule by CMS are designed to reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions and infections, improve quality of care and strengthen safety measures for residents and include elimination of pre-dispute arbitration agreements.

Live Webinar titled “2017 CMS Nursing CoP Standards for Hospitals and Proposed Changes” on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. This Conference will provide an overview of the most recent updates on CMS nursing CoP standards for hospitals ensuring compliance with the CMS hospital conditions of participation in nursing.

There have been many changes in the nursing chapter in the past two years, which include the 2016 changes and the proposed changes in 2017. The proposed changes are in the Hospital Improvement Act. Significant changes have been made by CMS to blood transfusion, compounding, safe injection practices, IV medication administration, beyond use date (BUD) and implemented safe opioid standards. Hospitals are still facing issues on ways to comply with these complicated standards. There have been many changes in the past to this section which includes drug orders, self-administration of medications, safe injection practices, compounding, IV medication, blood transfusion, verbal orders, plan of care, soft wrist restraints and restraint reporting, standing orders, and timing of medications. Many changes to the final interpretive guidelines went into effect in the past two years. The final worksheets on QAPI, discharge planning and infection control, which should be on the radar screen of every department managers, has been issued by the CMS.

Every hospital that accepts Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement should follow the CMS Conditions of Participation (CoPs) and it must be followed for all patients. Facilities accredited by the Joint Commission, American Osteopathic Association, CIHQ, and DNV Healthcare must also follow the regulations.

This live webinar by expert speaker Sue Dill Calloway, RN, MSN, JD, will cover the nursing services section from the hospital CoP manual. The section also covers the problematic standards for hospitals including the nursing care plan standards and that an order is required for all medication especially if standing order or protocol used. This webinar will discuss staffing, medications, three time frame for administering medications and educational requirements, along with changes in standing orders and protocols. Further, it will cover the CMS’ issue of deficiency reports so that the hospitals are aware of the problematic tag numbers.

For more information visit: https://www.AudioEducator.com/hospitals-and-health-systems/cms-nursing-cop-standards-for-hospitals.html

About AudioEducator

AudioEducator is the country’s leading source of knowledge and training for professionals in Medical Coding and Billing. Our healthcare conferences and webinars are conducted by nationally renowned experts, consultants and legal experts who provide a fresh perspective on healthcare issues and trends. AudioEducator offers important updates, regulatory knowledge and com information on the latest coding and billing news in various medical specialties. It has provided thousands of healthcare professionals the opportunity to get answers to their most complex questions directly from experts. To know more visit: http://www.AudioEducator.com/