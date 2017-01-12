"Our Return on DigitalTM framework is designed to bring about visible outcomes and enhanced customer satisfaction for all customers"

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced today that it has won a three year Robotics Process Automation (RPA) led project with the Shared Services Centre of 2 Sisters Food Group. As part of the scope of this project, the Zensar team will help streamline the financial framework and operations by implementing RPA solutions. 2 Sisters, a leading food manufacturing business in Europe, will be able to leverage the benefits of Zensar’s Return on DigitalTM strategy, aimed at helping the customer meet their business objectives more accurately and efficiently.

Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies commented, “RPA is the future of business and winning this project from a leading UK retail brand like 2 Sisters displays our readiness and strategic approach to solving critical business challenges of global customers. Our Return on DigitalTM framework is designed to bring about visible outcomes and enhanced customer satisfaction for all customers. I am confident that the 2 Sisters Food Group will benefit from our expertise and solutions.”

Barry Spenceley, Head of Shared Services, at 2 Sisters Food Group said: “The customer is at the heart of everything we do at 2 Sisters and we are constantly striving to enhance the quality of our products and improve customer service. The Zensar team was able to identify our process challenges and help us formulate a plan to address this. We look forward to having Zensar’s expertise on board to enable us to drive forward future benefits with pace and efficiency.”

Prameela Kalive, Executive Vice-President and Head, Custom Applications Services, Zensar Technologies, “The retail industry is a highly competitive and customer-centric one. 2 Sisters Food Group has taken a strategic decision to partner with us to implement the highly result oriented RPA technology. Our wide-spread experience with global retailers, coupled with our RPA expertise will help the company realize results early on.”

According to Chaitanya (Chai) Rajebahadur, Senior Vice-President and Head, Europe, Zensar Technologies, “This is a significant win for us, as it is our first in the RPA space across the region. 2 Sisters Food Group is clearly on a growth path and we are glad to be chosen as their partner in bringing about the digital transformation across their Shared Services operations.”

The 2 Sisters Food Group faces typical challenges of complex data processing across multiple ERP platforms within their Shared Services Centre.

The scope of Zensar’ s three year engagement will focus on a step by step approach to implementing RPA across various layers of the customer’s financial operations within their Shared Services Centre. This involves starting with implementing RPA across the sales ledger and credit control functions with an objective to bring in visible efficiency & quality improvement across processes. The partnership will include implementation of cutting-edge automation software to provide real-time clearance with an end-to-end solution of identifying, designing, building and monitoring automated processes.

Zensar will leverage its innovative approach to automate the current and future Shared Service Centre processes across the customer’s operations to automate transactional back office functions, increasing process speed and efficiency while freeing up employees time to deliver front-line services.

The expected result is the creation of an agile, result-oriented operational framework, with a visible reduction in overall costs and increased efficiency.

Business Benefits expected from this project is as follows:



Improving DSO

High end customer satisfaction

Significant reduction in total cost of ownership

Effective audit trail & regulatory compliance

Free up more of cash application analysts’ time

Reducing days deductions outstanding (DDO)

About 2 Sisters Food Group

One of British business's most compelling success stories of the past 20 years. More than 23,000 colleagues drawn from 43 manufacturing sites help to make a mind-boggling array of some of the finest food in Britain - from pizza to pies, from poultry to puddings, from ready meals to every day meal solutions.

From humble beginnings in the early 1990s, 2 Sisters has grown to become one of the leading food manufacturing companies in Europe, producing highest quality, great value food.

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar ’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

About RPG Enterprises (http://www.rpggroup.com)

Mumbai headquartered RPG Enterprises is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. With over 15 companies in its fold, the group has a strong presence across core business sectors such as Infrastructure, Tyre, IT and Specialty. Established in 1979, RPG is also one of India’s fastest growing business groups with a turnover in excess of USD 3.2 Billion, 20000+ people and a global presence in over 100 countries.

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

PR Contact – (UK)

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

lavanya.jayaram(at)zensar(dot)com

Janki Sampat

Manager - Marketing and PR

Zensar Technologies UK Ltd.

Tel: +44 (0)1753505972

M: +44-(0)7950524639

Janki.sampat(at)zensar(dot)com

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations-Global

Zensar Technologies

+91-9765999749

aradhana.prabhu(at)zensar(dot)com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.