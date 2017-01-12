Cynopsis Webinar on January 31 – How to Monetize Around Live Video

On Tuesday, January 31 Cynopsis will host an interactive webinar, "How to Monetize Around Live Video," that will provide teams with the best ways to monetize around live video, and how brands and advertisers fit into the landscape. Speakers will share intel about which activations work best – and which don’t – for live video, which platforms deliver optimal results, and how marketing and advertising can augment this business model.

Moderated and led by Cathy Applefeld-Olson, Cynopsis Contributing Editor, the webinar will include expert panelists Joe Belliotti, Head of Global Music Marketing for The Coca-Cola Company; Sarah Dileo, Executive Producer at Tool North America; Brent Hieggelke, Head of Marketing at Brandlive; Ronald Pruett, CEO for Roker Media and Tania Yuki, CEO of Shareablee.

Join Cynopsis on January 31 and learn:



How to incorporate live video into your business model

Which genres and platforms are prospering with live video, and which are on the horizon

Best tactics for marketing a live stream

How to incorporate product placement and branded watermarks in live video programming

How to maximize influencer partnerships

The case for incorporating VR and other live video tech enhancements

How advertising and commerce fit into the live video landscape

This highly interactive webinar will allow for real time Q&A’s to ensure your specific questions are answered. Register today for the Cynopsis Live Video webinar.

All webinar attendees will receive full access to speaker presentations for 1 year. Questions? Contact Trish Pihonak at trish(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

About Cynopsis Media:

Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister dailies Cynopsis Digital and Cynopsis Sports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

##