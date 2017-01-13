Cynopsis TV Awards Finalists and Gala Details Announced

Cynopsis has announced the finalists for the inaugural Cynopsis TV Awards, saluting excellence in national television programming and the Buyers & Planners Awards, honoring today's top agency talent. This must-attend industry event will celebrate Cynopsis' 20 years serving the TV media industry, highlighting the most outstanding initiatives, programming and executives for 2016.

“TV is at its zenith when it comes to content,” said Roberta Caploe, Cynopsis Publisher. “Never before have we seen such breadth and depth of quality programming, which made this the perfect moment to honor our community’s dazzling work and creativity.”

Among the nominees are A+E Networks, ABC, Cartoon Network, CBS Interactive, CNBC, Comedy Central, Crown Media Family Networks, Discovery Communications, E!, ESPN, Esquire Network, Food Network, FOX, FX, HBO, Hulu, Lifetime, MLB Network, MTV, National Geographic Channel, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Showtime, SpikeTV, Syfy, Telemundo, The CW, The Weather Channel, TNT, TV One, Univison, USA Network, VH1, Viacom Velocity, WWE and more. A complete list can be found here: http://www.cynopsistvawards.com.

The event will include an anniversary reception followed by a dinner announcing the TV Award winners and highlighting this year’s Media Buyers & Planners. Also, we will honor two special pros for their extraordinary contributions to the industry: Linda Boff, CMO for GE will receive the Navigator Award and Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO & Founder for Horizon Media will take home the Champion Award.

The gala will take place at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday, February 7 from 4:30 - 8:00 PM. For registration questions, contact Sarah Martinez at sarah(at)cynopsis(dot)com. For sponsorship information or to place a congratulatory ad in the reception program, contact VP of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

