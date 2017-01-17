Diagenode, a leading global provider for complete solutions for sample preparation and epigenetics research, recently announced a collaboration with the Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) to develop a high-sensitivity DNA amplification method for library preparation, following the company’s successful launch of its CATS (Capture and Amplification by Tailing and Switching) RNA sequencing library preparation solutions.

CATS, a ligation-independent method for generating DNA libraries for next generation sequencing from low input amounts of DNA or RNA, does not require adaptor ligation, increasing the overall efficiency and yields of the protocol. Diagenode’s initial product launch focused on CATS-based RNA-sequencing library preparation with kits to quickly and accurately generate RNA-seq libraries from picogram amounts. In addition, CATS is beneficial in RNA-sequencing studies given the ability to identify more small RNAs from better template capture and lower bias due to reduced amplification requirements.

“Our focus is to now develop a CATS protocol for DNA sequencing which will have similar benefits to the CATS RNA-sequencing library preparation solutions,” said Raphael Werding, Senior Product Manager at Diagenode. “A ligation-free assay for DNA library preparation eliminates preliminary sample amplification, reduces bias, and allows sequencing from very low picogram inputs. Our collaboration with the Heidelberg University Hospital and the DKFZ solidifies our efforts, as they have been instrumental in providing expertise and research behind CATS-based methods.”

“We are quite pleased to be working with Diagenode in developing a low input DNA library preparation method”, stated Barbara Burwinkel, the head of the Molecular Biology of Breast Cancer Group at the University Women`s Clinic Heidelberg and the Molecular Epidemiology Group at the DKFZ, “Our joint goal is to improve the quality and diversity of sequencing libraries. Working together with Diagenode allows us to capitalize on our years of research and provide unique solutions to the RNA and DNA research community”.

About Diagenode:

Diagenode is a leading provider of complete solutions for epigenetics research and sample preparation. The company has developed both shearing solutions for a number of applications as well as a comprehensive approach to gain new insights into epigenetics studies. The company offers innovative DNA and chromatin shearing and automation instruments, reagent kits, and high quality antibodies to streamline DNA methylation, ChIP, and ChIP-seq workflows. The company’s latest innovations include the industry’s most validated ChIP antibodies, CATS-based RNA sequencing, and epigenetics assay services. For more information about Diagenode, please visit the company’s website at http://www.diagenode.com