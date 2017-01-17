Prospect Silicon Valley Announces New CEO and Executive Director

Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV), the premier urbantech innovation hub accelerating the adoption and commercialization of smarter, cleaner solutions in energy, transportation and the built environment, announced today the appointment of Ruth Cox as its new Executive Director and CEO. Ms. Cox served as the U.S. General Services Administration’s Chief Sustainability Officer and Pacific Rim Regional Administrator from 2011 to 2015. She was responsible for implementing diverse sets of technology and management platforms in GSA’s federal office buildings portfolio and in its fleet and supply chain in order to boost energy efficiency, reduce fossil fuel consumption, increase the generation and use of renewable energy, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Ms. Cox began her career in the computing and telecommunications industry as a marketing executive where she helped build billion-dollar lines of business for industry-leading innovators such as Hewlett Packard, Tandem Computers and Oracle Corporation. Most recently, she served as the VP of Marketing for two start-ups: Centauri Energy LLC, a utility-scale clean power developer, and PeoplePower, a mobile IoT energy management application developer.

Speaking on behalf of the entire ProspectSV Board of Directors, Gordon Ho, Chairman, said, “We are delighted to have Ruth lead ProspectSV as our new chief executive at this critical intersection between urban infrastructure and emerging technology. She brings a breadth of experience and a transformative vision for the future of our industry to enable greater collaboration and transactions among our portfolio of start-up company clients, the ecosystem that supports them, and the public and private commercial organizations implementing their solutions.”

Mr. Ho added, “I would also like to reiterate our thanks to Doug Davenport for his significant contribution to ProspectSV during his tenure as the founding CEO. His dedication and professionalism has continued in the last several months as we have undertaken the search for a new CEO. I am confident Doug will continue to play an instrumental part in helping ProspectSV implement its core mission through his role as a member of the Board.”

“We launched ProspectSV almost 3 years ago with the intention of helping the most promising start-up companies find the resources they needed to successfully bring their innovative products to market,” said Doug Davenport. “Their solutions are being piloted and commercially deployed in cities, on campuses and in the private sector. I look forward to Ruth Cox’s leadership as she builds on this success and expands ProspectSV’s impact in Silicon Valley and beyond.”

“The U.S. is well poised to lead in the development and proliferation of smarter, cleaner solutions in the Energy Age, just as we did with IT in the Information Age,” said Ruth Cox. “I am honored to have been chosen by ProspectSV’s Board to be its next CEO and look forward to working with them, our partners and the communities we serve to make that happen.”

About Prospect Silicon Valley

ProspectSV is a nonprofit urbantech innovation hub focused on solutions for sustainable, smart cities. We bring government, corporations and academia together with startups, product teams and expert staff to accelerate innovations in transportation, energy and the built environment. ProspectSV provides a full spectrum of commercialization support including market and technical insight, connections to partners and investors, pilot opportunities as well as access to a $12 million, 23,000 sq. ft. Technology Demonstration Center with working and industrial space, lab facilities and specialized equipment. In partnership with state and local governments, ProspectSV demonstrates and scales leading edge solutions, with successes resulting in the avoidance of nearly 150 million lbs. of CO2 in the coming decade. With projects in over 50 cities, leveraging over $50 million in funding and financing and with more than 25 corporate sponsors, ProspectSV is the only organization with the ability to both prove and apply solutions for next generation cities. For more information visit prospectsv.org