DDC FPO Broadens Partnership with SMC

Jump Start 2017 "We're excited that DDC FPO has continued its investment in educating the supply chain and supporting the exchange of cutting-edge ideas that occur each year at Jump Start and the Logistics Technology Summit." - Andrew Slusher, President & CEO | SMC³

DDC FPO, a provider of business process outsourcing solutions to the LTL industry, has extended its partnership with SMC³ by becoming a platinum sponsor for Jump Start 2017. DDC FPO has supported SMC³’s educational mission since 2013.

Jump Start 2017 will be held January 23-25 at the Loews Hotel in midtown Atlanta.

Jump Start runs in conjunction with the second-annual Logistics Technology Summit. For more information on both conferences and to register, visit http://www.smc3jumpstart.com.

“SMC³ works hard to align itself with the best and brightest companies in our industry,” said Andrew Slusher, president and CEO of SMC³. “We’re excited to announce that DDC FPO has continued its investment in educating the supply chain and supporting the exchange of cutting-edge ideas that occur each year at Jump Start and the Logistics Technology Summit.”

Jump Start 2017 will include more than 20 targeted sessions geared toward providing shippers, 3PLs, carriers and logistics technology providers with up-to-date information on relevant trends in the supply chain arena. The Logistics Technology Summit will feature the latest information about how the Internet of Things is reshaping the supply chain and a discussion on intermodal technology. Conference participants will learn about predictive analytics, the newest API communication tools, routing optimization solutions and cybersecurity best practices.

“As a longtime supporter of SMC³’s educational pursuits, we always look forward to participating in Jump Start and Connections,” said Art Zipkin, President of DDC FPO. “While we take pride in supporting SMC³’s educational offerings, we also value the company as a provider in leading-edge, best-of-breed business solutions.”

Conference participants will also have the chance to learn of new services and solutions offered by cutting-edge companies such as DDC FPO, which has just rolled out a new digital marketing service, DDC Digital Solutions. The new service provides clear marketing solutions geared specifically toward companies in the LTL arena.

About SMC³

SMC³ is a hub of expertise in the LTL arena. Fueled by heavyweight, analytical APIs, SMC³ delivers its core competency – LTL pricing expertise – through collaborative pricing technology that supports end-to-end, ongoing predictability in shipper/3PL-carrier relationships. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market. Through hosted API solutions, SMC³ supports the entire supply chain with industry-leading speed, reliability and performance. SMC³: Investing a lifetime to help optimize freight transportation.

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO is a division of The DDC Group, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing services and solutions. With operations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, DDC’s 4,000-strong staff delivers services in more than 40 languages with cutting edge technology using ahead-of-the curve industry standards. DDC FPO is now a world leading specialist in Freight Process Outsourcing -- the digitization, capture and processing of freight-based paperwork or associated tasks. DDC FPO significantly reduces costs and improves operational efficiencies so clients may focus on their core business. Currently, DDC FPO is developing a suite of data-capture solutions for a variety of applications. The company continually strives to develop custom systems that meet clients’ needs, enhancing the quality, cost containment and labor elasticity of their back office operations.