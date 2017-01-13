Clean Smart University makes it easy for cleaning business owners to provide ongoing training for every manager and employee,” said Steve Hanson, Co-Founder of The Janitorial Store

The Janitorial Store, a leading provider of janitorial employee and management training and resources, has launched its new Premium Membership, which includes access to “Clean Smart University.”

More than 10,000 cleaning business owners have used The Janitorial Store's training and resources to start, grow and manage their commercial cleaning business. Now they can gain access to over 8,000 online training videos for both management and employees. Topics include Leadership & Management, HR Compliance, Sales & Service, Workplace Safety, Business Skills, Software and Cleaning Procedures.

“We are thrilled to be able to give cleaning business owners access to such a vast library of training videos. They can use the videos for their own development in areas like leadership and HR Compliance. They can also give their management team and employees access to a wide range of topics like supervisor training, managing employees and safety topics,” said Steve Hanson, Co-founder.

Employee engagement is a big challenge for employers these days. In fact, many studies have shown that offering ongoing employee training and education has a direct correlation to employee engagement, which leads to employee retention and, ultimately, increased revenue. “Interactive online video training is not only a great way to develop employee skills, but to keep them engaged on the job. There is certainly no shortage of videos to choose from at Clean Smart University so we make it easy for cleaning business owners to proving ongoing training for every manager and employee,” said Hanson.

The videos are produced by The Janitorial Store and several professional training firms, who are experts in their topic areas. The videos are proprietary and not available on public sharing sites like YouTube. Many of the videos include interactive quizzes, automated certificates, and downloadable hand outs. Some topics can also be used for CEU credits for certifications such as HR certificates.

ABOUT THE JANITORIAL STORE

The Janitorial Store™ is an online business portal for cleaning business start-ups and owners who need help growing and managing their business. This active community is for those who are serious about building a more profitable and successful business. To learn more about Premium Membership and Clean Smart University, take the video tour at TheJanitorialStore.com.