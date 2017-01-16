BRONC0 - 125™ SDHA (Small Diameter High Amps) 2000 V Portable Power Cable

Designed to support operations in extreme environments and in working conditions where maximum resistance to excessive temperatures, chemicals, oil, abrasion and flex fatigue are factors. For use powering heavy duty field equipment in mining, construction, movie/stage lighting, submersible pumps, underwater applications and in military field operations.



Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Advanced Synthetic Rubber

Desert to Arctic Temperature Range +125C° to -65C°

Unaffected by sunlight, ozone, chemicals, salt water, moisture

Crush resistant, lead and asbestos free, remarkably flexible

UL, CSA, MSHA and OSHA certified for indoor and outdoor applications

SDHA Cable OD is 22 to 34% than comparable SO/SEO cables

UL Listed Type 2000 PPE Volts 105C°

About Philatron Wire and Cable

A leader in technology, creativity and innovation, Philatron Wire and Cable is a major USA based manufacturer offering a full range of standard and custom wire and cable products.

Philatron is an acknowledged industry leader in manufacturing, design, development, technology and marketing with over 40 years of operational experience and core competencies in copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, injection molding, coiling and assembly. Markets served include: Aerospace and Airports, Automotive and Trucking, Electric Vehicles, Entertainment, Industrial Manufacturing, Military, Lighting, Medical, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Utility/Power Generation.

Made in America

Manufacturing Solutions with Undeniable Value!

Visit Philatron at: philatron.com

For additional information contact:

Bob Fiorentino

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

800.421.3547

bfiorentino(at)philatron(dot)com