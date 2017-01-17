SparkCognition, the world’s first cognitive security analytics company, is pleased to share that the company was selected as one of Built In Austin’s Top 50 Startups to Watch, as published today. This recognition follows several other recent accolades for SparkCognition including being named to the CB Insights Artificial Intelligence 100 list, of 1,650 companies nominated, just last week. These accolades kick off 2017 following a very strong 2016 for the company across all aspects of business – investments, technology prowess, leadership, and most importantly, satisfied customers benefiting from SparkCognition solutions.

“Along with being chosen as one of the world’s top 100 AI companies, from over 1,600 considered, being recognized as one of Austin’s top 50 start ups is a great way to start 2017,” said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. “Our solutions have been in the market place for less than three years, and the response has been tremendous. We are very proud of our work, and will continue to bring our customers machine learning solutions that greatly benefit their businesses.”

For SparkCognition, 2016 highlights include its 16th patents, two Edison awards for its cyber security solutions, the Frost and Sullivan Excellence Through Technology Convergence award, being named a finalist for two categories of Alconics Awards, and CEO Amir Husain selected to Forbes Technology Council. In April, SparkCognition announced a $6 million round of funding led by Verizon Ventures and CME Ventures, the venture capital arm of CME Group (Chicago Mercantile). The company also announced the addition General John R. Allen (USMC Ret.), former commander of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), deputy commander of US CENTCOM, and most recently Special Envoy to the President, to its Board of Directors.

Also in 2016, SparkCognition formed a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and two high profile customers – London Stock Exchange and Invenergy - highlighted the value of SparkCognition machine learning technology within its businesses.

SparkCognition develops cutting-edge machine learning that models physical and virtual assets, continuously learns from data, and derives intelligent insights to secure and protect infrastructure round the clock. The company’s technology is capable of harnessing real time sensor data and learning from it continuously, allowing for more accurate risk mitigation and prevention policies to intervene and avert disasters. In less than three years since launching its solution, the company has acquired dozens of major clients, including multiple Fortune 100 and Fortune 1,000 organizations.

SparkCognition’s cybersecurity solutions analyze structured and unstructured data and natural language sources to identify potential attacks in the IT and IoT environments. The uniqueness of the cognitive platform is underscored by the fact that it can continuously learn from data and derive automated insights to thwart emerging issues, without the need to build manual models.

About Built In Austin

Built In Austin is a rapidly growing online community that offers the number one job board for tech talent, creates and curates exclusive content on local startups, hosts monthly events and publishes data on the Austin tech sector. More at: http://www.builtinaustin.com/

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition is a global leader in cognitive computing analytics. A highly awarded company recognized for cutting-edge technology, SparkCognition is successfully deploying a cognitive, data-driven analytics platform for clouds, devices, and the Internet of Things industrial and security markets by applying patented algorithms that deliver out-of-band, symptom-sensitive analytics, insights, and security. For more information on the company, its technology and team, please visit http://www.sparkcognition.com.