InfoTrends Releases Study on Millennials and their Photo/Video Habits

InfoTrends (a division of Keypoint Intelligence) is pleased to announce the completion of a new study centered on millennials, and their photo and video habits. This study provides insights about the millennial generation for vendors and service providers catering to any photo or video user segment. It will help them understand evolving motivators, use cases, and unmet needs, providing a detailed look into specific behaviors and purchase activities of millennials. Specifically, it will help vendors and providers understand:



Underlining attitudes towards photo and video activity

The diversity of imaging and printing activity

How much millennials rely on, and use, social networks

How millennials select products and perceive different brands

In this study, InfoTrends found that memory-keeping increases with age and with the presence of children. Young millennials are more likely than older millennials to consider themselves snapshot photographers, while older millennials are more likely to be memory-keepers. InfoTrends also found that new and expectant moms are even more likely to be memory-keepers, and take more photos with point & shoot and interchangeable-lens cameras than other millennials do.

Most millennials recognize that digital cameras generally take better photos than smartphones, but are unwilling to sacrifice convenience and easy sharing for most situations. Younger and older millennials use social media to share their photos. Facebook is the top choice for most segments, but drops to #4 for teens ages 13-17 (for whom Snapchat is #1). InfoTrends recommends that cameras with built-in Wi Fi include streamlined pathways to the most popular photo and video sharing platforms to help facilitate millennials’ use of digital cameras in more situations.

Contrary to many predictions, the study also found that millennials appreciate and value printed photos. They are still printing photos, and plan to continue doing so in the future, as standard prints and custom photo products. Further, they cite many traditional reasons for printing photos, such as decoration, remembering fun times and family events, and giving as gifts.

