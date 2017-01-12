jwtlogo.jpg The industry’s lack of female creative leadership has been a hot topic for years. The HLR Scholarship is one of many ways that we can help change the tide and help secure a more diverse future for the ad industry.

Last week, J. Walter Thompson Company kicked off the New Year by opening applications for its third annual Helen Lansdowne Resor (HLR) Scholarship.

The Scholarship is an international opportunity that addresses the lack of female creative leadership in the ad industry by empowering female college students with the support they need to join advertising’s creative ranks.

Named after Helen Lansdowne Resor, the industry’s and JWT’s first female copywriter, the Scholarship was established in partnership with the 4A’s in 2014. Each year, it awards five individual scholarships up to $10,000. Additionally, each recipient will be offered a paid summer internship with a JWT office in her respective region; a JWT mentor; and a “first look” placement consideration upon graduation.

Applications must be submitted here by May 14, 2017. The scholarship is open to eligible students from select schools globally. Find the list of eligible schools here.

Matt Eastwood, J. Walter Thompson Company’s Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, said: “The industry’s lack of female creative leadership has been a hot topic for years. The HLR Scholarship is one of many ways that we can help change the tide and help secure a more diverse future for the ad industry.”

Laura Agostini, the Company’s Chief Talent Officer, added: “Helen joined JWT in 1908. 109 years later, she has made a mark on the industry and on us as an agency. Her name and her work are fueling our commitment to help more young women make their mark on creative work and the world. We’re honored to support her legacy.”

Since 2014, 10 young women from diverse academic backgrounds and across six regions have been named recipients of the HLR Scholarship.

For more information, please visit jwt.com/hlrscholarship and contact hlrscholarship@jwt.com with any queries.

NOTE TO EDITOR

Helen Lansdowne Resor began her pioneering half-century-long career with J. Walter Thompson in 1908, and quickly became a guidepost to female creatives of her generation as a champion for the advancement of women’s rights both inside and outside the agency. During her tenure, J. Walter Thompson was known as the “Women’s Agency,” where bright young female talents had a chance to succeed. As a brilliant creative, working mother and icon in advancing women’s rights, she overcame significant cultural barriers as a true pioneer. She is also credited with some of the industry’s most innovative historical advertising, including the use of celebrity testimonials through endorsements from socialites, European royalty, and other well-known women in her work for Pond’s Cold Cream.

ABOUT J. WALTER THOMPSON COMPANY

J. Walter Thompson Company was founded in 1864 and has been making pioneering solutions that build enduring brands and business for more than 150 years. Today the company has evolved to include several global networks including J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, Mirum and Colloquial.