Automated Insights (Ai) Partners with TIBCO Software

Automated Insights, creator of Wordsmith, the world’s only public natural language generation (NLG) template engine, today announced a partnership with TIBCO Software that has produced a compelling combination of Wordsmith and the TIBCO Spotfire® data visualization and analytics software.

Spotfire® is a leader in the business intelligence market that helps analytics professionals uncover insights and make better decisions faster. The partnership with Automated Insights enables Spotfire users to read instant, written explanations side-by-side with their dashboards. It’s like having an expert sit down with each dashboard consumer, explaining trends in simple, understandable language.

“Automated Insights makes it simple to create and embed natural language explanations directly into TIBCO Spotfire,” said Michael O’Connell, Chief Analytics Officer at TIBCO. “This combination of auto-generated natural language with Spotfire visual analytics provides immediate context and narratives on fresh insights. The end-user’s ability to obtain such context so simply, from within the Spotfire UI, is brand new to the industry.”

With the combination of Wordsmith and Spotfire, analytics teams can eliminate wasted time from dashboard interpretation and free up analysts for higher value projects. The NLG solution can review multiple visualizations at once to derive insights and can be customized to present the information, in written form, that executives care about most.

“Our teams need concise, actionable takeaways from the data in our Spotfire dashboards,” said Sasha Teska, Business Insights Manager at Constellation Brands Canada Inc., a market leader in the Canadian wine industry and a shared customer of Automated Insights and TIBCO. “TIBCO is the core of our reporting and we use Wordsmith's natural language to provide digestible information. Now, they can get personalized summaries telling them exactly what they need to know.”

Combining Wordsmith narratives with the Spotfire software’s data visualizations enables Constellation Brands Canada to quickly generate written summaries of sales performance across regions and brands, as well as market reports that keep the company updated on success relative to industry competitors. The reports are also customized to the language Constellation uses when communicating internally.

“Integrating Wordsmith’s natural language explanations with the Spotfire analytics capabilities vastly reduces the time it takes to discover insights. Executives can move faster to make decisions based on complex data”, said Adam Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at Automated Insights. “The combined TIBCO and Automated Insights solution is a result of both team’s experience providing analytics to hundreds of leading companies.”

ABOUT AUTOMATED INSIGHTS

Automated Insights is the creator of Wordsmith, the world’s only open natural language generation template engine. Ai’s Wordsmith allows users to generate human-sounding narratives from data. The platform makes it easy to produce millions of personalized reports, articles and narratives in the time it takes to write just one. Wordsmith helps companies in data-driven industries, including financial services, e-commerce, real estate, business intelligence, media and many others, achieve content scale, efficiency and personalization. Customers including Allstate, The Associated Press, Edmunds.com, the Orlando Magic and Yahoo! use Wordsmith to generate 1.5 billion pieces of content a year. For more information, visit http://automatedinsights.com.

ABOUT TIBCO

TIBCO Software takes businesses to their digital destinations by interconnecting everything in real time and providing augmented intelligence for everyone, from business users to data scientists. This combination delivers faster answers, better decisions, and smarter actions. For nearly 20 years, thousands of businesses around the globe have relied on TIBCO technology to differentiate themselves through compelling customer experiences, optimized assets, and innovative new business models. Learn how TIBCO brings data alive at http://www.tibco.com.

