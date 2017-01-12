Bold Rock Hard Cider Announces their Next Seasonal —Bold Rock Citrus

Bold Rock Hard Cider has announced the launch of a the first seasonal for 2017, Bold Rock Citrus. This is the first seasonal Bold Rock has released in 2017. Bold Rock – with local production facilities in Nellysford, VA, and Mills River, NC, – is expanding its roster of locally crafted hard ciders, which are now being distributed throughout the East Coast from Pennsylvania through Georgia.

Bold Rock Citrus has a complex lemon-lime flavor profile accentuating local Granny Smith apples while keeping a smooth finish. Similar to the Blood Orange, Bold Rock’s last seasonal of 2016, Bold Rock Citrus has a haze comparable to fresh squeezed lemonade. Citrus is crisp and refreshing with an off-dry finish allowing for supreme drinkability.

Bold Rock Hard Cider was started in 2012 by partners John Washburn and Brian Shanks. Washburn owned a scenic piece of farmland in Nellysford, VA, and he contacted Shanks to see if the New Zealand native and world-renowned cider expert with more than three decades of experience in the industry would be interested in working his magic with locally picked apples. The two fast friends have since put together a rapidly growing operation, turning Bold Rock into the largest independently owned craft cidery in the United States.

In addition to Bold Rock’s original Virginia-based Cider Barn, which features a rustically elegant taproom and scenic surrounding views, the craft cidery also operates a second production facility and taproom in North Carolina, near Asheville in the town of Mills River, utilizing the abundance of premium apples grown in the state’s western mountains.

About Bold Rock: Bold Rock Hard Cider is winner of more than 75 awards in the past three years, and they produce eight hard ciders, all made from apples locally grown and handpicked in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. Additional company information can be found at http://www.boldrock.com. For more information, contact Traci Mierzwa, brand development manager of Bold Rock Hard Cider, at traci(at)boldrock(dot)com, or Hannah Watson, Mountain High Media, 434-817-2775 ext. 19 or Hannah(at)mtnhighmedia(dot)com.

###