According to the 2016 Amica Life Financial Peace of Mind Survey, consumers buy life insurance to address only some of their top financial concerns. That’s why Amica Life Insurance Company encourages people to begin the new year by taking inventory of current and future financial responsibilities, and determining the proper amount of life insurance for those needs.

According to the survey, people ages 35 to 49 (Generation X) most often purchase life insurance to help take care of their loved ones after they’ve passed away. Among this group, the top reasons for purchasing life insurance were to:



Provide a spouse or partner with replacement income

Cover funeral costs

Pay for a mortgage to keep their family in their home

Pay for their children’s future education

The survey also found that people at this stage in life share the following financial concerns:

Saving for retirement or an emergency

Paying their mortgage or rent

Saving and paying for their children’s school/college

Reducing credit card debt

Amica Life recently launched AmicaLifeLessons.com to help people better understand their life insurance needs throughout various life stages. The site provides consumers with educational guides, helpful videos and an easy-to-use life insurance needs calculator. Amica Life also recently introduced the option to apply online for term life insurance on its websites, including AmicaLifeLessons.com.*

“It’s critical for everyone to understand that life insurance can help them address financial responsibilities beyond their mortgage and final expenses,” said Ted Shallcross, senior vice president and general manager of Amica Life. “We hope the tools we’ve introduced help educate consumers and give them greater peace of mind.”

