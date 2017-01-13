Kovels.com: The 2016 Articles Readers Read Most

Subjects include: Chanel purse, unrecognized painting, dangerous antiques, baseball cards, mugs.

The antiques experts at Kovels.com have compiled the most popular articles written during the past year. Articles are from both Kovels Komments (Kovels’ weekly eNewsletter) and the Latest News on the Kovels.com homepage. Here are the top 10 articles for 2016.

1. What NOT to Collect: 6 Dangerous Collectibles

When shopping at antiques stores, flea markets and garage sales, collectors should be aware of the dangers that older items can pose. Some, like old firearms, war souvenirs (hand grenades, cannon balls or boxes of bullets), and old tools, are obvious dangers. But some innocent-looking … read more at Kovels.com, Latest News, March 2, 2016.

2. Art, Antiques Found in House Six-Bedroom Disguised as Shed

A 62-year-old Englishman man was living in a building he called a “shed” that he built in his mother’s backyard without city permission. He had hidden the $1.3 million building with green siding. Read more at Kovels.com, Kovels Komments, Aug. 31, 2016.

3. Declutter the Collector’s Way

We read and disagreed with a “Declutter Your Home” article that appeared in a periodical. It offered suggestions for ways to downsize, but when it comes to antiques and collectibles, the Kovels’ had suggestions. Read more at Kovels.com, Latest News, April 6, 2016.

4. An Unrecognized Masterpiece Discovered in Auction

A pen and ink drawing on paper was offered for sale at a Cleveland auction. No one could identify the artist. Given an estimate of $2,000 to $4,000, bidding went up to $130,000. Read more at Kovels.com, Kovels Komments, April 6, 2016.

5. EBay is Changing

EBay is trying to lure younger shoppers by providing more new merchandise and making searches quicker on phones. Read more at Kovels.com, Kovels Komments, Nov. 16, 2016.

6. Mad About Mugs

Your old coffee mug may be a future collectible – some Starbucks mugs can sell for over $1000. Read more at Kovels.com, Kovels Komments, Feb. 10, 2016.

7. 3 Great Flea Markets to Visit this Spring

Kovels.com suggests spring flea markets that are worth a trip. Read more at Kovels.com, Latest News, March 17, 2016.

8. 5 Top Timeless Vintage Handbags

Wise investors, collectors and people who just love handbags have been discovering that the market for designer handbags is hot. Kovels.com listed 5 of the most popular. Read more at Kovels.com, Latest News, Aug. 2, 2016.

9. Mirror Secret Makes Money

A painting was discovered in excellent condition behind the glass of a mirror waiting to be sold at a March 2016 auction. Estimated at $6,000 to $9,000, animated bidding ended at $39,325. Read more at Kovels.com, Kovels Komments, May 18, 2016.

10. 7 Baseball Cards Worth 7 Figures Found

A family member who was cleaning the house of their deceased great-grandfather was wise enough to look in a crumpled paper bag before throwing it in the trash. Inside were seven Ty Cobb baseball cards. Read more at Kovels.com, Kovels Komments, Mar. 9, 2016.

