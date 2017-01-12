Interpro Celebrates 22 Years of Translation Success in 2017

“It is particularly rewarding to have such a talented team giving their all in order to ensure that we are providing our clients with the best service and value in the industry.”

2017 marks the 22nd year of business for Lisle, IL based Interpro Translation Solutions. In 1995, Interpro began operations as a software localization company specializing in localizing user interfaces for the IBM AS/400 mid-range computer. While software localization remains a key service offered, over time Interpro has expanded its capabilities to comply with client needs and requests. Interpro now offers turnkey language translation services for documentation, websites, videos, training and eLearning, as well as software, into over 80 foreign languages.

One of Interpro’s significant advantages is its professional and experienced in-house staff. Headquartered in the western suburbs of Chicago, Interpro’s team is comprised of on-site project managers, desktop publishers, localization engineers, account managers, and marketing and administration staff. The languages of our core professionals in Lisle are Arabic, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish.

Ralph Strozza, founder and CEO of Interpro:

“I am extremely proud of our company and what we have accomplished since 1995. It is particularly rewarding to have such a talented team giving their all in order to ensure that we are providing our clients with the best service and value in the industry.”

About Interpro Translation Solutions

Interpro provides professional translation and localization services into any modern language for businesses and non-profits worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago’s Research and Development Corridor, Interpro is a diverse team who passionately work in partnership with its clients.