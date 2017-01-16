Infovisa Hires National Sales Executive

David joins a growing company which is already a leader in the market

Infovisa®, today announced that David Batrich has joined the company as a National Sales Executive. Mr. Batrich will report to Michael Dinges, Infovisa’s President and CEO, and is based in his Chicago home office.

Mr. Batrich has been in the industry for over 30 years with LPL Financial, FIS/SunGard, ASI, Northern Trust, Bank of America/LaSalle National Bank and Chase/Bank of Ravenswood. Prior to joining Infovisa, Mr. Batrich served as was Vice President of Business Consulting at LPL, where he had responsibility for over 100 financial advisors in five states.

“David joins a growing company which is already a leader in the market”, commented Mr. Dinges. “We are excited to benefit from David’s experience and knowledge as we continue our growth in the community bank, independent trust company, and not-for-profit foundation markets”, Mr. Dinges went on to say.

“The wealth management industry is challenged by a lack of focused, integrated technology solutions that embrace user needs. I am most impressed with how successfully Infovisa has managed state of the art technology for the benefit of the end client,” said Mr. Batrich.

He added “I am excited about the opportunity to join a company that is well positioned for growth!”

About Infovisa:

A FRIEND IN THE BUSINESS

Being a trust professional is all about relationships; taking the time to listen, consult, advise and guide. It’s true for you, and it’s true for us. We forge relationships with clients. You talk, we listen. And we build software solutions that meet your needs today, and anticipate what you’ll need tomorrow. As you grow, we grow right alongside you, and support you. Learn more at http://www.infovisa.com