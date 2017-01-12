Some of the nation’s leading economists, behavioral science experts, and financial services thought leaders will address more than 750 top investment advisors and consultants at the IMCA® 2017 Investment Advisor Forum, Feb. 9-10, New York Hilton Midtown.

For almost two decades, IMCA’s Investment Advisor Forum in New York has focused on issues and topics central to its Certified Investment Management Analyst®(CIMA®) certification program. The CIMA program is offered in collaboration with the nation’s leading business schools, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Yale School of Management, and the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. Attendees hail from all advisor channels: full service wealth management firms, banks, independent firms, and asset management firms.

Speakers and topics include:



Danny Meyer, recognized as one of the most significant influencers to the multibillion dollar “fine casual dining” phenomenon and CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group, will share stories and reflections from his hospitality career with a focus on how his “enlightened hospitality” theory translates to the investment advisor community.

Adam Johnson, host of the daily video investment blog, Insight and Action, Jonathan Golub, CFA®, chief U.S. market strategist, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist, Charles Schwab, will provide strategic insights on deploying capital in an uncertain geopolitical and economic environment.

Meir Statman, Ph.D., Glenn Klimek Professor of Finance, Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University and behavioral finance expert, will discuss moving clients from accumulation to decumulation.

Dambiso Moyo, Ph.D., global economist and author who analyzes the macroeconomy and international affairs, will discuss the future of the world’s economy, global markets, and investment opportunities in the context of today’s shifting political dynamics and geopolitics.

Sheena Iyengar, Ph.D., S. T. Lee Professor of Business, Columbia Business School, Columbia University, will share insights into understanding how to effectively frame financial solutions for clients. An expert on choice and decision-making, Iyengar’s TED Talk’s have garnered more than four million views.

Richard Bernstein, MBA, CEO and CIO, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC, Fortune All-Star Analyst and Institutional Investor Hall of Fame member, will provide a global market update, highlighting unique investment opportunities unrecognized or unloved by the rest of Wall Street.

Corey Ciocchetti, J.D., professor, University of Denver, will explore the attributes society expects of financial services professionals and how they can create their own “iron ring” of professionalism.

“IMCA conferences are unique in that all of the speakers are selected by advisors, for advisors-- product and service providers cannot buy their way onto the program,” said Sean R. Walters, CAE, chief executive officer, IMCA. “All of IMCA’s presenters are not only leaders in their field, but also extremely knowledgeable about topics that are of particular interest to experienced advisors at this time of global change.”

For detailed information, visit IMCA 2017 Investment Advisor Forum. Journalists interested in receiving conference credentials should contact Greta Gloven at ggloven(at)imca(dot)org or (303) 850- 3079.

