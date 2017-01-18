SkateStation skateboard rack We developed the SkateStation in order to create a viable and highly efficient option to provide high density skateboard parking, that also creates a more comfortable location for commuters, and day-to-day foot traffic.

The Park and Facilities Catalog announced today that it will be offering an attractive new option for planners seeking to accommodate growing trends in commuting, by unveiling the SkateStation skateboard rack.

This highly efficient and versatile rack is a part of the Sustainable Sites Project, which is aimed at providing high quality transportation solutions to a diverse population of commuters, particularly the large number of students K-12 and attending college.

The need for skateboard parking that exists on schools, and even modern business campuses, is something that is becoming more and more common. It's in this environment that the SkateStation plays a crucial role. Providing an innovative and versatile solution to skateboard storage, which is a win-win for commuters, as well as anyone using a location that the SkateStation accommodates.

“Skateboard commuting is less common than other forms of alternative transportation, but in many ways it is more of a challenge for planners. Many locations, like schools and modern offices, struggle with the distraction and tripping hazards that skateboards can present,” said Chris Luyet, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We have noticed this challenge throughout the years that planners, architects and anyone that frequents a certain location has to deal with. We developed the SkateStation in order to create a viable and highly efficient option to provide high density skateboard parking, that also creates a more comfortable location for commuters, and day-to-day foot traffic.”

The SkateStation continues the design trend established by Sustainable Sites, and offered by the Park and Facilities Catalog aimed at creating high density parking products for commuters and planners that has a smaller spatial footprint than most products on the market. In addition to the vertical orientation which saves space, the SkateStation has efficiently designed slots for skateboards. The triangular shape ensures higher density parking in many configurations in areas that may have limited space.

The sturdy ASTM 36 steel construction of the SkateStation, as well as its overall design, ensures the security of skateboards locked in the unit. Every SkateStation has locking bolts in each slot so that boards can be secured with a padlock. This security is appealing to the skateboard commuter and protects other visitors to a location. By giving commuters a secure place to park their boards, they become less of an obstacle for areas that may experience a high amount of foot traffic.

“Skateboard commuting can be stigmatized, but it's no less important to provide an efficient option for those who choose skateboarding as their mode of transportation” said Luyet

In addition to previously mentioned features, the SkateStation is coated with a seamless proprietary SealGuard© finish that protects the rack from the elements. The coating is resistant to UV rays, salt, mold and mildew. The thick protective thermoplastic coating also prevents scratching and is impermeable to graffiti.

The SkateStation is a vertical skateboard rack that was designed with the needs of skateboarders and planners in mind. By taking these needs into consideration The Park and Facilities Catalog hopes to encourage ridership by providing high quality skateboard parking that rewards skateboarders, both by keeping their skateboards safe and giving them premium parking in high-density areas.

For more information on the SkateStation, go to https://www.theparkcatalog.com/skateboard-rack-skate-station-10-spaces

About The Park and Facilities Catalog

The Park and Facilities Catalog is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. In business since 2001, the company is a national provider of commercial-grade bike racks and outdoor site furnishings such as park benches, bleachers, lockers, receptacles, picnic tables, and other Division 10 and 12 construction items. Clients include municipalities, businesses, contractors, architects, parks, schools, universities and shopping centers. For more information call 1-800-695-3503 or visit the website at http://www.theparkcatalog.com

About Sustainable Sites:

With more than 15 years experience in design, manufacturing, and distribution, Sustainable Sites staff members are experts in sustainable site furnishings. The company’s focus is on experiential design offerings built with sustainable materials and processes. It is committed to creating meaningful high-quality, durable products that provide value for planners, installers, sustainability managers and end users. Visit the site at http://www.sustainablesites.com

Media Contact:

Chris Luyet

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

The Park and Facilities Catalog

1-800-695-3503 ext. 500

Chris.luyet(at)theparkcatalog(dot)com

About: The Park and Facilities Catalog

About: Sustainable Sites

By Andy Kowalczyk