VitusVet announced today that Dr. Marc Teerlink MBA/MBI, chief business strategist at IBM Watson Group, would join their advisory board. In his advisory capacity, Teerlink will provide strategic guidance to VitusVet on innovation through artificial intelligence and cognitive intelligence for their mobile solution designed for veterinary practices and pet parents.

“We are excited to have Marc on our advisory board,” says Mark Olcott, DVM, MBA, CEO/Co-Founder of VitusVet. “He brings a wealth of innovative ideas and skills to the table and can help us leverage cognitive intelligence on our platform to drive our goal of helping pets live longer lives.”

Teerlink’s guidance will help VitusVet to deploy artificial intelligence to provide a richer health context to all of their pet data, including dog and cat records, breeds and ages, to create a more personalized communication platform for pet parents in the future.

“In my role as leader of innovation, I am always seeking for opportunities that combine improving the quality of life whilst creating value. I am professionally intrigued by applying the experience of cognitive intelligence in human healthcare to the animal health space. To not only witness, yet also to assist this pioneering company, I am honored to be part of VitusVet’s journey as they make this a reality,” says Marc Teerlink, chief business strategist at IBM Watson. “Lastly, as a pet owner, I have been an avid user of the VitusVet app learning more about my cats’ treatment, test results and medical data across vets and providers, watching them grow healthier and more resilient.”

“Marc is truly an asset to have on our team. His experience with artificial intelligence and cognitive intelligence will give us the capability to provide pet parents more knowledgeable information and communication at their fingertips through the VitusVet mobile app,” says Kalpesh Raval, MBA, CTO/ Co-Founder. “We have so much data about pets, so now we can analyze it better and give our findings back to the pet parents so they can make wiser, more informative decisions about their pet’s health.”

Teerlink will be the fourth member of the VitusVet advisory board, joining Jonathan Vassil, Dr. Steven Wolchinsky and Gary Cohen.

VitusVet was founded by Mark Olcott, DVM, MBA and Kalpesh Raval, MBA, in 2013 as a solution to better share medical information among general practitioners, emergency veterinarians, specialists and pet owners. The consumer-facing mobile application allows pet owners to access to their pets’ complete medical information from their smart devices, helps veterinary practices grow, saves pet parents time and money and improves the wellbeing of all pets. For more information about VitusVet, please visit http://www.vitusvet.com, or contact Kodi Churchill at 321-945-4897 or kchurchill@vitusvet.com. To download the free VitusVet app, please visit: http://vitusvet.com/download-the-free-app/.