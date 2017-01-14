StrucSure Home Warranty, one of the nation's leading home warranty and risk management providers, is proud to announce Tiffany Acree and D’Ann Brown have earned the distinctive honor of being inducted into the Million Dollar Sales Club again in 2016.

Both Acree and Brown serve the state of Texas, with Brown focusing on South Texas and Acree focusing on North, East, and West Texas. 2016 marks Brown’s fourth year in a row achieving Million Dollar Producer status, and Acree has now achieved Million Dollar Producer status six years in a row (Acree was the first sales representative to receive the Million Dollar Producer Award with StrucSure in 2011).

“Consistently achieving Million Dollar Producer status is a commendable accomplishment for both Tiffany and D’Ann and also validates our company’s ongoing efforts and service to those in the homebuilding industry in Texas," commented company CEO Jerry Thompson.

Widely recognized throughout Texas as top construction risk management professionals, Brown and Acree are very active in their local homebuilder associations, are members of the Texas Association of Builders, and have received multiple industry awards related to their ongoing involvement.

"The fact that we are able to honor Tiffany and D’Ann as Million Dollar Producers again this year is not only a tribute to their hard work and dedication, but also a tribute to Texas homebuilders and the strength and stability of the Texas homebuilding industry,” said Christopher Macaulay, President of StrucSure Home Warranty. “We’re honored to be a part of that success.”

-----------------------------------------------------------------

About StrucSure Home Warranty

Since 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has provided builders, remodelers, and contractors with warranty products that deliver peace of mind. Our warranties protect our clients from expensive claims, liabilities, and legal fees and offer their clients peace of mind through third-party warranty protection that is A-rated with additional reinsurance from Lloyd’s of London. Just like any risk management product, the hope is that you'll never need it, but when a problem emerges, you're glad you're covered!

-----------------------------------------------------------------

About StrucSure Risk Management Group

StrucSure Risk Management Group provides risk management products and services to businesses in various construction-related industries. Our family of companies includes StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, StrucSure Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. Together, these companies offer sophisticated financial and risk management services, including warranty programs, competitive insurance programs, insurance backing, and reinsurance and alternative financing vehicles.