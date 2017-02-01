Timmons Group Announces New Shareholders

Timmons Group is pleased to announce the following new shareholders: Craig Kotarski, PE, LEED AP; Matt McCracken, CSM, CSPO; and John Zaszewski, PE.

Craig Kotarski, PE, LEED AP has over 12 years of experience and leads the land development efforts in Timmons Group’s Charlottesville office. Craig is a licensed Professional Engineer and LEED certified professional. He has led the design and construction management for several public safety facilities, healthcare, K-12, higher education, municipal, residential, and commercial projects throughout the Charlottesville region.

Matt McCracken, CSM, CSPO has been with Timmons Group’s Geospatial Division for over 7 years. During this time, Matt has managed state and local government projects with an emphasis on transportation. He is well versed in data development, Linear Referencing Systems, system integration, web application development, as well as mobile application development.

John Zaszewski, PE is a Group Leader in Timmons Group’s Hampton Roads Private Land Development Group. John is a licensed Professional Engineer with over 10 years of experience. John has been instrumental in managing civil design teams for commercial and residential site planning and development projects.

Timmons Group was founded in Richmond, Virginia in 1953 and has since grown to over 430 employees in 11 offices across the Country. “I am excited to announce the naming of these individuals to our leadership team,” said Brian Bortell, President and CEO of Timmons Group. “Their collective capabilities and dedication to our clients and staff are vital as we continue to expand our growth and geographic reach.”

About Timmons Group

Timmons Group is a multi-disciplined engineering and technology firm recognized for nearly twenty years as one of Engineering News Record’s (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms in the country. The firm provides economic development, civil engineering, environmental, geotechnical engineering, GIS/geospatial technology, landscape architecture and surveying services to a diverse client base. For more information, visit http://www.timmons.com.