The Ohio State Bar Association is launching OhioDocs initially with approximately 300 templates covering areas of law such as domestic relations, probate and estate planning and real estate, as well as client management and a variety of other state-specific forms. The product offering will continue to grow, providing additional templates to the Ohio Bar Association’s 28,000+ members. Through HotDocs Market, OhioDocs will now be available to Ohio legal professionals on PCs, Mac and mobile devices. While discounted for Ohio State Bar Association members, OhioDocs will also be available for subscription to non-members as well.

OSBA President Ron Kopp noted: “We are pleased to offer OhioDocs as a resource that our members can take advantage of in their practices. Based on our prior experience with the HotDocs fully automated document assembly system, we are confident this valuable resource offered at a special price will make their OSBA membership even more valuable.”

For more information about OhioDocs, including answers to frequently asked questions, please visit http://www.hotdocsmarket.com/Marketplace > OhioDocs.

HotDocs Market applies HotDocs’ powerful document assembly technology to publishers’ content, enabling subscribers to quickly and easily complete an interview to generate a document - or set of documents. The interview answers are automatically applied to produce an accurate, customized document that minimizes risk, saving time, effort and cost - thereby providing attorneys with increased bandwidth to focus on clients.

Jonathan Hoy, Vice President of HotDocs Market, commented: “We are thrilled to add the Ohio State Bar Association as the newest publisher to our rapidly growing marketplace for automated legal content. Through the wide variety of content available on HotDocs Market, the service has helped subscribers generate thousands of document assemblies, saving themselves time and money. We are confident that those same benefits will extend to subscribers of OhioDocs on HotDocs Market.”