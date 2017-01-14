Speaking with a professional can help you and your loved ones reconnect. You can once again learn to be there for each other - help each other through the rough times, and learn to enjoy the good times by creating new memories

Phoenix-based Family Coaching, LLC, announced the addition of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) counseling to its current roster of counseling services. As a way of saying thank you to Arizona's veterans and their families, Family Coaching is now offering a permanent 25% discount on all PTSD counseling services.

Veterans often face a whole host of issues acclimating back into their civilian lives including guilt, PTSD, or the inability to feel or display emotions. These issues often lead to a lack of intimacy in one’s relationship, anger, or even emotional or physical abuse. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)*, divorce rates among military families, although on a slight decline in recent years, is still two to three times higher than the rate for civilian couples. Studies by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that, in addition to more general relationship problems, families of Veterans with PTSD have more family violence, more physical and verbal aggression, and more instances of violence against a partner. According to the study, an estimated 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

By offering PTSD counseling and speaking out about its benefits, Dina Schulsinger, certified family and relationship coach, hopes veterans can overcome any perceived stigmas and receive the help they need and deserve.

"Speaking with a professional can help you and your loved ones reconnect. You can once again learn to be there for each other - help each other through the rough times, and learn to enjoy the good times by creating new memories," Schulsinger said. "My goal is to create an affordable and safe environment for our veterans and their families to begin the healing process.

At Family Coaching, LLC, veterans can work directly with a family counseling professional who has the knowledge, understanding, and sensitivity to give them the necessary tools to reconnect with their family and help with post transition readjustment.