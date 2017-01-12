Datalogic Previews New Products and Solutions at NRF 2017

“NRF offers Datalogic a premier showcase where we demonstrate our global leadership of retail technology and solutions,” states Pietro Todescato, CTO of Datalogic, " We welcome attendees to preview our products targeted for release in 2017."

Datalogic, a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets, and world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors, vision systems and laser marking equipment will preview exciting new products and technology at NRF 2017 in the Datalogic booth 3827.

The NRF exhibition “Retail’s Big Show 2017” will take place January 15 - 17 at the Javits Center in New York City. This is the retail industry’s largest and best attended event globally. Attendees from all over the world will have the unique opportunity to preview new Datalogic products and technology developed specifically for retail enterprises.

“NRF offers Datalogic a premier showcase where we demonstrate our global leadership of retail technology and solutions,” states Pietro Todescato, CTO of Datalogic, “We see retail as more than grocery and more than the checkout; it is a complete ecosystem that encompasses - product manufacturing, supply chain, inventory management, store operations, POS, customer interaction and more. We welcome attendees to preview our products targeted for release in 2017, and see Datalogic solutions that increase customer satisfaction and operational efficiency within their enterprise.”

Visit the Datalogic booth 3827 to preview multiple solutions including:

Magellan™ 3400VSi scanner – A compact on-counter high performance imager that delivers the speed and large field–of-view essential in high-volume point-of-sale environments. This scanner supports both high speed sweep and presentation scanning techniques, ensuring maximum productivity and ergonomics at the point-of-sale. The scanner reads a broad array of 1D and 2D bar codes, the Digimarc® barcode, and truncated or hard to read codes. The Magellan 3400VSi scanner is ideal for retail point-of-sale, mobile coupon and age verification applications. An optional Magellan Customer Service Scanner (CSS) can be incorporated allowing customers to directly scan their coupons while the cashier simultaneously scans items.

Magellan™ 3500HSi scanner – An in-counter digital imager that provides high performance reading of a wide variety of 1D and 2D bar codes, the Digimarc® barcode, truncated, and out-of-spec or poorly printed codes. Cashiers will experience superb ergonomics and maximum productivity with the ability for high speed sweep and presentation techiques. An optional Magellan Customer Service Scanner, allows the customer to scan their coupons while the cashier simultaneously scans items.

RFID Solutions – Datalogic will debut three, new Ultra High Frequency (868-928 MHz) RFID products designed for use in retail environments for applications such as capturing real time inventory, POS mobility, document tracking, access control, and field mobility. Visit the Datalogic booth to see the DLR-BT001 RFID pocket reader with Bluetooth® wireless technology, the DLR-TL001 low cost temperature logger and the DLR-DK001 desktop UHF RFID reader in action.

LaneHawk™ 5 Loss Prevention System – The loss prevention solution that turns the bottom-of-the-basket (BOB) shrink into profits in real-time. Using cutting-edge vision technolgy, the LH5000 unit detects and recognizes BOB items as part of the transaction including the ability to read the Digimarc® barcodes, assuring payment for all merchandise during the checkout process.

Joya™ Touch Mobile Computer with Android 6 - The ideal multi-purpose device for every retail application from Self-shopping to inventory management, offered in both handheld and pistol grip versions, will soon be available with Android 6. Wireless charging, Datalogic SoftSpot™ floating trigger technology, in-store geo-location and Datalogic patented ‘Green Spot’ Technology are just a few of the exciting features delivered on the Android operating system.

Datalogic product managers and executives will be on hand to discuss these latest products, solutions, and future technologies on display in the booth. Contact your local Datalogic representative to schedule meetings and obtain more information.

Datalogic Group is a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets. As a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking systems, Datalogic offers innovative solutions for a full range of applications in the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. With products used in over a third of world’s supermarkets and points of sale, airports, shipping and postal services, Datalogic is in a unique position to deliver solutions that can make life easier and more efficient for people. Datalogic S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI, is headquartered in Lippo di Calderara di Reno (Bologna). Datalogic Group as of today employs about 2,500 members of staff worldwide distributed in 30 countries. In 2015 Datalogic Group achieved revenues for 535,1 million Euro and invested over 48 million Euro in Research and Development with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and pending patent applications in multiple jurisdictions. For more news and information on Datalogic, please visit http://www.datalogic.com.

