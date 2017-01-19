Chiltern Mills – fresh new looks, curtains and duvets cover sets

Five new tips for a happier New Year. Get creative with new curtains and duvet cover sets and have more leisure time.

1. Lift Your Spirits - Bring New Colours Into the Home.

Christmas is over, the New Year has been seen in and it’s time to clear out the old and bring in the new. Fresh colours in the home are a wonderful way of lifting spirits, and as curtains are the main focal point in many rooms, what better way to start the New Year than changing the curtains?

2. Save As Much Time As Possible.

Trying new things is a great way to learn, and is a key factor that contributes to a person’s long term happiness. However, some things are just better left to the professionals. Take curtain alterations. It’s necessary to have the right tools and experience to do this correctly, so have more leisure time and let the odd chores be done by other people.

3. Make The Bed Everyday.

It’s easy to just fling back the duvet covers and hope that someone will secretly make it all tidy again. So carry out resolution 3 everyday to keep things tidy and make the bedroom look more comforting and inviting every night.

4. Spend More Time on Leisure And Less On Housework.

Leisure time is precious, so cut down on the time it takes to do the house work. Get the latest gadgets, such as brushes and mops with extendable handles, to clean those little nooks and crannies that always seem to take up so much time.

5. Plan A Digital Free Day For The Family.

Agree with the family that one day of the weekend will be a digital free day. Arrange for long walks in country or by the sea, plan trips out to new places or play some fun retro games where all the family can join in.

For more information about Chiltern Mills, visits us online at http://www.chilternmills.co.uk or visit our stores in Cross Gates Leeds, Redcar, Bridlington or Sutton in Ashfield.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Chiltern Mills

0113 2840655